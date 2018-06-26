The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

Recreating a famous radio broadcast

A Goldendale resident wants to recreate Orson Welles' original broadcast of "War of the Worlds" based on the novel by H.G Wells.

Contributed photo
A Goldendale resident wants to recreate Orson Welles' original broadcast of "War of the Worlds" based on the novel by H.G Wells.

By Lou Marzeles, The Goldendale Sentinel

As of Tuesday, June 26, 2018

﻿

Goldendale's Richard Flynn wants to build a time machine...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)