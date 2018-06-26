TD celebrates July 4 with parade, picnic

Independence Day in The Dalles will be celebrated with a picnic sponsored by veterans, a parade and several other family-friendly activities.

The Patriot’s Parade takes place at 10 a.m. from Sixth and Webber streets onto Third Street and then a reutrn on Second Street.

The Fort Dalles Fourth Committee is organizing the parade and other activities on July 4, including a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. at Lewis & Clark Festival Park, followed by community yoga.



Families can also enjoy a carnival that day in downtown The Dalles.

On another front, The Dalles Outpost of Point Man International Ministries invites community members to celebrate America’s 242nd birthday with a free hot dog feed from 12:30 to 5 p.m. at Sorosis Park, 300 E. Scenic Drive in The Dalles.

There will be live music and veterans will be at the grill. The group invites families to bring a dish to share, or a picnic of their own, and catch up with neighbors.

Anyone who wants to donate a food or hygiene item for Operation Outreach is welcome to do so. That mission undertaken by Point Man earlier this month involves providing care packages for a special operations team, including one member from the local area, who are now living rough in a Middle East combat zone.

Fort Dalles Fourth begins its Independence Day commemoration on June 28 by opening the Rainier Amusement Carnival downtown at 4 p.m.

On Friday and Saturday, rides and vendors will be available from noon to 10 p.m. (or later).

On Saturday, June 30, A Rocket Run 1k/3k/5k/10K takes place on the Riverfront Trail. Registration is 6:30 a.m. in the festival park and the run begins at 7:30 p.m. (Forms are available on the Fort Dalles Fourth website at www.fortdallesfourth.com.

On Sunday, July 1, a Freedom & Faith Community Day is planned at the park.

For more information, access www.fortdallesfourth.com, or call 541-980-3997.

To find out more about Point Man’s picnic or programs, call Mike Knopf, outpost leader at 541-300-0306 or Dan Brophy, chaplain, at 541-980-7439.