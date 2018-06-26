The Dalles Chronicle Logo

TD celebrates July 4 with parade, picnic

General admission is free for the June 30 evening concert by Jackson Michelson with Briana Renea at the festival park. Gates open at 6 p.m. A fireworks show will follow the performance at about 10 p.m.

Chronicle file photo
By RaeLynn Ricarte

As of Tuesday, June 26, 2018

Independence Day in The Dalles will be celebrated with a picnic sponsored by veterans, a parade and several other family-friendly activities.

The Patriot’s Parade takes place at 10 a.m. from Sixth and Webber streets onto Third Street and then a reutrn on Second Street.

The Fort Dalles Fourth Committee is organizing the parade and other activities on July 4, including a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. at Lewis & Clark Festival Park, followed by community yoga.

Families can also enjoy a carnival that day in downtown The Dalles.

On another front, The Dalles Outpost of Point Man International Ministries invites community members to celebrate America’s 242nd birthday with a free hot dog feed from 12:30 to 5 p.m. at Sorosis Park, 300 E. Scenic Drive in The Dalles.

There will be live music and veterans will be at the grill. The group invites families to bring a dish to share, or a picnic of their own, and catch up with neighbors.

Anyone who wants to donate a food or hygiene item for Operation Outreach is welcome to do so. That mission undertaken by Point Man earlier this month involves providing care packages for a special operations team, including one member from the local area, who are now living rough in a Middle East combat zone.

Fort Dalles Fourth begins its Independence Day commemoration on June 28 by opening the Rainier Amusement Carnival downtown at 4 p.m.

On Friday and Saturday, rides and vendors will be available from noon to 10 p.m. (or later).

On Saturday, June 30, A Rocket Run 1k/3k/5k/10K takes place on the Riverfront Trail. Registration is 6:30 a.m. in the festival park and the run begins at 7:30 p.m. (Forms are available on the Fort Dalles Fourth website at www.fortdallesfourth.com.

On Sunday, July 1, a Freedom & Faith Community Day is planned at the park.

For more information, access www.fortdallesfourth.com, or call 541-980-3997.

To find out more about Point Man’s picnic or programs, call Mike Knopf, outpost leader at 541-300-0306 or Dan Brophy, chaplain, at 541-980-7439.

