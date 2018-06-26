Young 10U Stars embark on their state quest

An important component to playing district baseball games in The Dalles is that players get the chance to eat in their own homes and sleep in their own beds, instead of camping out and braving the elements.

The Dalles Little League’s 10U head coach Corey Case wants to fully use that homefield advantage to the best of his team’s ability.

“It is going to be special for them just to be on their own field where they are comfortable and have played many games before,” Case said. “I am excited for The Dalles to put on All-Stars and show the community what they can do. I think the kids have a chance. If they can just stay positive, they are going to do just fine.”

On the 10U roster, there are 13 players, but only Joshua Brackenbury and Hudson Case have previous district experience.

“For the past two scrimmage games, it has been a little bit of a struggle for us, but the past All-Stars like Joshua Brackenbury and Hudson Case, they are being leaders to some of us new players,” said Sawyer Dray. “They have been teaching us how to catch and hit and how to play.”

Along with Brackenbury, Hudson Case and Dray are Sawyer Case, Gavin Anderson, Austin Kuehnl, Jack Thiemann, Asa Waller, Titus Porter, Evan Ortega, Alexander De La Torre, Dillon Dawkins and Ely Rodgers. Hudson Case, Brackenbury and Anderson are expected to handle most of the pitching duties for a 10U squad that has its first game at 5 p.m. Saturday at Kramer Field versus John Day River.

“I think our team is pretty good,” Sawyer Case said.

“We have to use our strength and we need our pitchers to take their time and throw strikes and we have to keep them from scoring.”

In the past two weeks, this squad has played two scrimmages and salvaged a loss to Hood River and tied with Hermiston.

Anderson, Brackenbury and Hudson Case have the power element to an explosive offense and Dawkins, De La Torre and Brackenbury have the speed to change the dynamic of opposing defenses.

“We have to keep working on our hitting,” Porter said. “We got to stay and swing through the ball and not get down and hit a pop fly. We have play the fundamentals and execute.”

Opening ceremonies for the District 5 Tournament are slated for Friday, June 29 at Wahtonka Field.

Regardless of the outcome, coach Case is looking forward to the challenge.

There are nine teams shooting for the trophy, so there is going to be a battle to the finish.

“We are really excited,” coach Case said. “They have had a good two weeks of practice and they have all come around.

“It is great to see these kids come out and want to play together and want to be here. They have come a long way. We still have a long way to go, but we have a couple of more days to get even better and we are excited about that.”