Air Delivery

A male Osprey brings a small fish to a nest near Celilo Park, where the female awaits [you can see her head popping up above the sticks.]
Osprey are common along the Columbia River during their summer nesting season, arriving in April and leaving in September. They rely on tall snags, dead standing trees — and navigation structures like the one pictured — to make their nests.
