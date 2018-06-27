The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Air Delivery

A male Osprey brings a small fish to a nest near Celilo Park, where the female awaits [you can see her head popping up above the sticks.]

Photo courtesy Gary Elkinton
As of Wednesday, June 27, 2018

Osprey are common along the Columbia River during their summer nesting season, arriving in April and leaving in September. They rely on tall snags, dead standing trees — and navigation structures like the one pictured — to make their nests.

