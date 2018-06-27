CG Hustlers garner home split with Alpenrose

After Monday’s doubleheader sweep over West Linn, the Columbia Gorge Hustlers worked a two-game split versus Alpenrose, losing the opener by a 9-4 score and winning the nightcap, 18-0, in five innings Tuesday in American Legion baseball action from Bob Williams Field.

In the second game, the Hustlers quickly erased that opening-game loss from their memory with a season-high 22 hits, as 10 different players posted hits and six racked up multiple hits, as the team scored four runs in the first inning, eight in the second and four in the third frame.

Ben Schanno busted loose with a 4 for 4 effort with two runs scored and an RBI; and Jose Gonzalez added four hits, one double, in four at-bats, and added a stolen base, two runs scored and two RBIs.

Dalles Seufalemua was 3 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs; Ben Nelson chipped in three hits, one double, three runs scored and three RBIs; and Austin Greene went 2 for 2 with an RBI.

Dominic Smith had two hits, one double, stole a base, scored twice and drove in two runs; Connor Baughn was 1 for 1 with two runs; Jordan Wetmore was 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI; and Michael Armstrong doubled, scored a run and had an RBI in four at-bats.

Nelson tossed two scoreless innings of one-hit ball with a strikeout to record the winning decision.

Armstrong finished the final three frames in relief and did not allow a hit, walked three and struck out six.

In Tuesday’s first game versus Alpenrose, the Hustlers had several chances to score runs but stranded 13 runners, in their 9-4 loss.

Armstrong tallied three hits in four at-bats and stole a base and Seufalemua went 2 for 3 with a hit by pitch, a run scored and an RBI as the Hustlers totaled nine hits, six walks and two hit by pitches.

Nelson and Smith each went 1 for 4 with a run scored, Wetmore was 1 for 3 with an RBI, and Gonzalez added a hit in three at-bats.

Seufalemua, the starting pitcher, lasted three innings and allowed four runs, three earned, on four hits with three walks and three strikeouts for the loss on the mound.

Pitching leads Hustlers to sweep

Monday, the Hustlers hit the diamond against West Linn in a league doubleheader and came away with an impressive two-game sweep by finals of 3-0 and 10-3.

The first game was all Wetmore, as he pitched a complete-game gem.

The right-hander scattered two hits, walked three and struck out 11 batters in seven frames.

From the fourth inning through the sixth, Wetmore retired nine West Linn batters in a row, on a strikeout, six groundouts, a popup and a putout to first base on throw by Armstrong.

Offensively, the Hustlers totaled eight hits and three walks, and did all their damage in a three-run third inning.

Wetmore went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs to lead the way and Gonzalez went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Seufalemua had a hit, a stolen base and a run scored; Smith was 1 for 2 with a run; and Colton Baughn scored a run.

The top of the Hustler order of Nelson, Colton Baughn, Seufalemua and Smith finished a combined 9 for 13 with nine runs scored and eight RBIs to give the team its 10-3 triumph.

Seufalemua was 3 for 3 with three runs and four RBIs, including a three-run home run in the second inning that gave the Hustlers a 7-0 lead at the time.

Colton Baughn added two hits, three runs and an RBI; and Smith tallied a 2 for 3 contribution with a double, a run scored and three RBIs.

Nelson was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored, Gonzalez went 1 for 3 with an RBI, and Trenton Schacher added a hit in three at-bats.

Gonzalez got the starting nod and pitched three innings of one-hit ball with two unearned runs allowed and two walks and five strikeouts to notch the win.

From the fourth inning on, Schacher came on in relief and gave up one run on three hits with three walks and three strikeouts for the save.

Now with an 8-5 record overall after winning three of their last four contests, the Hustlers host David Douglas for a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. at Bob Williams Field.

Friday’s originally-scheduled twinbill versus North Marion has been moved to 2 p.m. Sunday at North Marion High School.

Following those two contests, the Hustlers head out to North Central High School for a pair of tournament games.

The first tilt is versus Medical Lake at 1 p.m. and then they wrap up action at 6 p.m. against the Indians Red.