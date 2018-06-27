For the Record for June 28, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Thursday June 28, 2018

Accidents

Wasco County

June 25, 9:52 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Mosier. Driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to come to a stop, causing the vehicle to slide off the road and into a shed. The driver was cited for careless driving and a report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

The agency responded to five calls for emergency medical services on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Sammi Jolene Wilde, 44, The Dalles, was arrested Monday morning in the community corrections office on a local warrant for telephonic harassment.

A criminal mischief report was taken Monday morning from the 300 block of Court Street after staff reported a door on the property was kicked in.

A stolen vehicle report was taken Monday afternoon from the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street.

A theft report was taken Monday evening from the 400 block of East Scenic Drive after a victim reported some items were stolen from her vehicle.

Police responded to the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after staff reported a group of juveniles came into the store and fled with unpaid alcohol. A theft report was taken.

Michael Jan Jagelski, 50, The Dalles, was arrested Monday evening in the 1300 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.

Wasco County

Deputies responded to Dufur early Monday morning after a caller reported hearing loud noises from her back porch in what sounded like someone trying to break into the home. Deputies checked the inside of the home and the perimeter of the property, and determined the noise had come from an umbrella that blew off the porch. No problem was found.

Wulfrano Gonzalez Santos, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Monday morning in the 4600 block of Mill Creek Road and is accused of fourth-degree assault.

A theft report was taken Monday evening from the 4000 block of Skyline Road after a victim reported her purse stolen from her vehicle.

Gilliam County

Andre Damion Edgerly, 37, Yamhill, was arrested Monday evening during a traffic stop in Condon and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Regional Jail

Kelsey Renee Frink, 36, Redmond, was booked and released Monday morning on a local warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Kane Morgan Snapp, 19, West Linn, was jailed Monday on a court commitment for furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Robert Aurther Moncrief, 62, Prineville, was booked and released Monday on a court commitment for a wildlife offense.

Jon Edward Garcia, 49, Hayden, Idaho, was booked and released Monday on a court commitment for reckless endangerment of highway workers.

Parole & Probation

Stephan Ryan Watts, 37, The Dalles, was arrested Monday morning in the community corrections office and is accused of post-prison violations.