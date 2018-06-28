Hustlers finding their rhythm on the field After a sweep of Hermiston, legion squad has won five of last six games

With a name like Armstrong, you’d figure opposing teams would learn their lesson.

Apparently, Hermiston didn’t get that memo.

In the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader, CG Hustler rightfielder Michael Armstrong threw out four runners on the basepaths, three at first base and one at second, and smacked a solo home run in the team’s 9-8 come-from-behind, extra-inning victory at Bob Williams Field in The Dalles.

“Mike has really been stepping it up this summer, which is nice to see,” CG Hustlers head coach Steve Sugg said. “I mean, it’s not just Mike. All of these young guys have been impressive so far. They are playing a lot of games and getting the reps, so if they can continue to work and develop that winning mindset, they can take what they have done this summer into next spring.”

Entering the bottom of the seventh, the Hustlers trailed 7-4, but staged a rally on a walk, two errors and a single by Armstrong to tie the score at 7-apiece.

Hustler reliever Dominic Smith ran into some trouble in the top of the eight, as he allowed a double and an RBI fielder’s choice.

Things could have been worse if not for Armstrong, who gunned down a runner at first base on a hit to right field.

Later in the frame, with one out and a runner at first, Smith induced a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning.

In the bottom of the eighth, Ben Nelson singled, Baily Hajicek reached on a bunt single on a sacrifice attempt, and Dalles Seufalemua was safe on an error by the Hermiston shortstop loading the bases for Smith.

On an 0-1 pitch, Smith laced a two-run, walk-off single to centerfield, scoring Nelson and Hajicek to give the Hustlers a 9-8 win.

Overall, the Hustlers slammed out 11 hits, three walks and had a batter hit by a pitch.

Armstrong was 2 for 4 with his homer run, two runs scored and an RBI; and Seufalemua was 2 for 4 with a triple, a run scored and an RBI.

Hustler catcher Mac Abbas added two hits and a run scored, and also threw out a Hermiston runner at third base. Nelson chipped in a 2 for 5 effort with a run scored and Smith ended up 1 for 5 with a run scored and two RBIs.

Hajicek posted a hit and scored twice and Jose Gonzalez was 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

Colton Baughn got the starting nod and allowed two earned runs, tossed three innings of five-hit ball with a walk and a strikeout.

Smith finished the last three innings and gave up two runs on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts to get the winning decision.

In the opening game, Gonzalez went 3 for 3 with a stolen base, two runs scored and an RBI and Seufalemua added two hits, a run and two RBIs in the Hustlers’ 8-3 triumph.

Armstrong posted a hit, a walk, a sacrifice and a run scored; Josh Johnson went 1 for 1 with an RBI; Jordan Wetmore was 1 for 3 with a walk and an RBI; and Smith had a hit and an RBI in four at-bats to pace the Hustlers’ 13-hit attack.

Nelson got the start on the mound and allowed two runs on three hits with a walk and a strikeout in his three innings to earn the win.

Trenton Schacher pitched two frames of relief and gave up one run on three hits; and Smith completed the last two innings and did not allow a run or a hit, but walked two and struck out three for the save.

The Hustlers (10-5 overall), who have now won five of their last six games, host David Douglas for a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Sunday’s contest has been moved to North Marion, where the Hustlers hit the field for two games at 2 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.