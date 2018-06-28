McLeod tours TD cherry farm

Contributed photo
Democratic candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner learns about cherry production from Bob Bailey, owner of the largest farm in Wasco County.
By RaeLynn Ricarte
As of Thursday, June 28, 2018
Jamie McLeod-Skinner toured Orchard View farm near The Dalles last week, learning about cherry production from owner Bob Bailey...
