Protester disputes narrative

The woman who protested Sunday inside a local restaurant against a regional jail employee said in a social media post that comments attributed to her were “highly inaccurate.”

She said a Facebook post by Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey was “a highly inaccurate and skewed version of this encounter which directly led to death threats and calls for violence against myself and my family.”

Lohrey, who initially described her comments as they were relayed to him by the jail employee, said he stood by his own social media post criticizing the protest.

The woman, who was already seated with her family in Momma Jane’s Pancake House, said she went to her car to get a small sign for a “silent protest” after she saw regional jail administrator Bryan Brandenburg and his wife enter the restaurant.

The sign said “De-ICE NORCOR,” and opposes the jail’s housing of immigration detainees for the U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement.

She held the sign at her table as she ate and when she went to pay her bill, she said Brandenburg’s wife told her “don’t be rude” and she replied, “I am not being rude.”

She said she attempted to leave while the wife “continued to argue. I finally responded, saying, ‘It is rude to hold people in cages while you enjoy your hot meal.’”

She said she ended the encounter by wishing that they enjoy their breakfast and have a nice day. She’d had the sign in her car because she was headed next to a protest against the jail’s holding of immigration detainees. Protests against the detentions have been going on daily for over 13 months.

In Lohrey’s post to the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, he said the woman had accused Brandenburg — who Lohrey had only identified as a jail employee – of “separating children from their families, holding people in inhumane conditions, and that he is killing people.”

The woman said, “such blatant targeting by the sheriff, with obvious collaboration from jail administrator Bryan Brandenburg, further proves the need for a vigorous stance against injustice in our community.”

She said she “made no threats, did not raise my voice or use any foul language.”

When she posted her statement to her Facebook page, the Chronicle asked permission to publish it. She declined. But after her statement was shared to a widely viewed community Facebook page, the Chronicle determined it was in the public realm and was newsworthy. The paper told the woman it had decided to publish her statement.

Lohrey said he wasn’t there when it happened. “I just reported what I was told, and I believe him” he said of Brandenburg.

Brandenburg said, “The report of the incident by Sheriff Lowery was accurate.”

Lohrey said he made his post to object to the woman protesting inside a business.

He posted an image of the woman, but blurred her face, saying the story wasn’t about her, but her actions.

Barry Springer, a co-owner of the restaurant, earlier told the Chronicle he was cooking when he heard something possibly escalating into a dispute so he went to check and saw “the young lady with the sign getting loud.”

It was brief, and she left. He went outside to confront her, saying, “I don’t know what just happened, but you can’t be coming into a place of business and doing that.”

“She said these people were killers and taking people away from their families,” he said.

In her statement, the woman said she would “continue to use my voice for those who cannot.”

She said she was “pained by the hateful comments that Sheriff Lohrey’s irresponsible actions have elicited and hope that they remember I am a mother, sister, daughter, friend, community member and activist.”