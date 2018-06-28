For the Record for June 29, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday June 29, 2018

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

June 26, 11:17 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1000 block of West 9th Street on a report of a fire alarm. Crew spoke with residents upon arrival who stated this was a weekly test and dispatch should not have been notified. Units cleared and returned to quarters.

The agency also responded to seven calls for emergency medical services on Tuesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Jerome Dean Davis, 52, Pendleton, was arrested Tuesday morning at the In-Lieu site on a warrant for probation violation.

A theft report was taken Tuesday morning from the 400 block of East Scenic Drive after staff reported an appliance was stolen out of a classroom.

Police contacted several subjects at Lewis and Clark festival park Tuesday morning who were drinking in public. They were cited and released for drinking in public and a report was taken.

A hit and run report was taken Tuesday afternoon from the 2600 block of East 2nd Street.

Animal control responded to the 1600 block of East 13th Street Tuesday afternoon on a report of a dog attack. A report was taken.

Police responded to the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street Tuesday afternoon after staff reported a female suspect fled the store with unpaid merchandise.

Police responded to the 1300 block of East 14th Street Tuesday evening after a caller reported a female suspect attempted to steal something from his yard and when confronted she got aggressive toward him. A report was taken.

Ferman Brian Tufti, 59, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday evening in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street on warrants for post-prison violation, first-degree failure to appear, and second-degree failure to appear.

Chandon Leigh Girl, 29, Lyle, Wash., was arrested early Wednesday morning in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street on a warrant for two counts of probation violation.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to the regional jail Tuesday morning on a report of a no contact order violation.

Deputy responded to the regional jail Tuesday morning after staff reported an inmate assaulted a corrections officer. A report was taken.

Deputy responded to the regional jail Tuesday afternoon after staff reported an inmate harassed a corrections officer while being placed in a restraining chair. A report was taken.

Summer Deon Caywood, 41, Stayton, was arrested Tuesday evening in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street on a warrant for probation violation.