Brown Roofing gets senior title

Brown Roofing scored championship status in the senior division of The Dalles Girls Softball Association after a 20-5 mercy-ruled victory over Spooky’s Pizza Thursday night at Sorosis Park. In the celebration photo are, from left to right, starting in the back row, Wesley Faulkner (assistant coach), Sierra Faulkner, Maddie Brock, Despina Seufalemua, Yoko Clack, Jeilane Stewart and Mike Wilbur (head coach). In the front row are, from left to right, Aby Ramey, Kaleyah Crichton-Tunai, Keiliani Crichton-Tunai, Kate Ferguson and Allie Clack.