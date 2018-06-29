The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Brown Roofing gets senior title

Brown Roofing scored championship status in the senior division of The Dalles Girls Softball Association after a 20-5 mercy-ruled victory over Spooky’s Pizza Thursday night at Sorosis Park. In the celebration photo are, from left to right, starting in the back row, Wesley Faulkner (assistant coach), Sierra Faulkner, Maddie Brock, Despina Seufalemua, Yoko Clack, Jeilane Stewart and Mike Wilbur (head coach). In the front row are, from left to right, Aby Ramey, Kaleyah Crichton-Tunai, Keiliani Crichton-Tunai, Kate Ferguson and Allie Clack.

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
As of Friday, June 29, 2018

Photo by Ray Rodriguez

Spooky’s Pizza had solid run to achieve runner-up status in The Dalles Girls Softball Association. In the photo are, from left to right, starting in the back row, Gretchen McCoy (coach), Lilia Salazar, Sarah Hughes, Keily Lutgens, Jade McCoy, Mollie McCoy (bat girl), Jeff McCoy (coach) and Storm McCoy (dugout manager). In the front row are, from left, Izebella Gutierrez, Sadie McCoy, Charity Reckmann, Mia Carrell and Sequoia Maxwell. Not pictured: Sydnee Byers, Courtney Hert, MaKenna Wilcox, Steve Byers and Dawn Marie Hert.

