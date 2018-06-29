The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Griffith Motors cruises to the top

Griffith Motors capped a 16-0 season with a 20-7 win over McDonald’s for first place in TD Girls Softball Association’s Intermediate Division. In the photo are, from left to right, starting in the back row, Ryan Young (coach), James Barrett (coach) and Adam Shaw (coach). In the middle are, from left, Morgan Donivan, Cleo Corbin, Makiah Iven, Siyra Faulkner and Natalie Espinoza. In the front are, from left, Makenzie Barrett, Cadence Young, Izabelle Duarte, Isabelle Shaw and Bria Ramey. Not pictured: Angela Abbott.

As of Friday, June 29, 2018

Team McDonald’s can hold their heads up high after a breakthrough 2018 campaign this past summer on the softball diamonds at Sorosis Park, where they had several big victories and top performances in the Intermediate Division on the season. In the team photo are, from left to right, starting in the back row, Jason Bustos (coach) and Mike Martin (coach). In the front row are, from left, Ava Anderson, Tiffany McPherson, Trinity Martin, Olivia Pope, Madalynn Sagapolutele, Alexa Bustos, Harmony Hulbert, Shaylee Allen and Madison Martell. Not pictured: Sophia Bucher.

