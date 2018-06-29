Griffith Motors cruises to the top

Contributed photo/Ryan Young
Griffith Motors capped a 16-0 season with a 20-7 win over McDonald’s for first place in TD Girls Softball Association’s Intermediate Division. In the photo are, from left to right, starting in the back row, Ryan Young (coach), James Barrett (coach) and Adam Shaw (coach). In the middle are, from left, Morgan Donivan, Cleo Corbin, Makiah Iven, Siyra Faulkner and Natalie Espinoza. In the front are, from left, Makenzie Barrett, Cadence Young, Izabelle Duarte, Isabelle Shaw and Bria Ramey. Not pictured: Angela Abbott.
