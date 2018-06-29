The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Les Schwab earns top billing

Les Schwab Tires had some nail biters during their The Dalles Girls Softball Association playoff journey and capped Thursday’s final round with another close win against Pepsi in action at Sorosis Park. In the group shot are, pictured from left to right, Marshall Thompson (coach), Keeli von Slomski, Riley Wilcox, Katelyn Wolf, Kiara Siatigi and Lizbeth Sanchez. In the front row are, from left, Bayli Thompson, Makenna Liberidhs, Yesenia Loredo, Jacey Calloway and Ocean White.

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
As of Friday, June 29, 2018

Photo by Ray Rodriguez

Team Pepsi fielded a young and inexperienced group that grew up and progressed through the season and playoffs in the Juniors Division of The Dalles Girls Softball Association. In the photo are, from left to right, starting in the back row, Clea Toole (coach), Micaley Toole, Caitlyn Gatton, Alice Judah, Ebany Mondragon, AizLynn Rubio and CJ Toole (coach). In the front row are, from left, Dylan May (coach), Amelia Ofisa, Edie May, Genesee Jones, Rhylie VanMatre, Callie Walters, Raegen VanMatre and Aspyn Rubio. Not pictured: Kristen May (coach) and Meranda Toole (coach).

