Les Schwab earns top billing

Les Schwab Tires had some nail biters during their The Dalles Girls Softball Association playoff journey and capped Thursday’s final round with another close win against Pepsi in action at Sorosis Park. In the group shot are, pictured from left to right, Marshall Thompson (coach), Keeli von Slomski, Riley Wilcox, Katelyn Wolf, Kiara Siatigi and Lizbeth Sanchez. In the front row are, from left, Bayli Thompson, Makenna Liberidhs, Yesenia Loredo, Jacey Calloway and Ocean White.