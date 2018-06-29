In the rearview mirror: Rob Gates

It’s The Dalles. THE Dalles... No... capital T-h-e (space) capital D-a-l-l-e-s…that’s because it’s not in Texas…. French for Les Dalles… something about flatrocks and waterfalls in the river…. French fur traders. Yes, Oregon. Now you have it. Yes, you too. Thanks.

And so ended or began just about any interview I conducted with anyone who wasn’t from Oregon and frankly too with a lot of people who had never been east of Cascade Locks … never mind Hood River.

“There is a desert in Oregon?” “Yes, actually two-thirds of the state is desert. But The Dalles (that’s capital T-h-e capital D-a-l-l-e-s) is a very unique and special place…”

For those who have not been there, this hamlet on the banks of the Columbia River was about as hard to explain as its name. A city steeped in some of the region’s oldest traditions, dating back long before those French fur traders gave it its name to when the salmon was worshipped as a sacred fish. And traditions that began as the first Oregon Trail settlers made their way through the Columbia Basin and Gorge enroute to greener pastures west of the Cascades.



I happened to land in town during the period between the end of the Rajneesh occupation of Antelope and the arrival of Google.



I can’t say how it’s changed since Google arrived as I have not been back, but I do know when I was there working long hours at 414 East Federal St., I got to meet people, cover stories and experience events that are still memorable today in good and not so good ways.

I watched, spoke to and experienced our city so that when The Dalles Chronicle arrived on your doorstep six days a week you knew what was going on in and around town. Be that spending a morning with big horn sheep east of town; a noon chatting it up with business leaders and then settling in with Mayor Les Cochenour (and then Dave Beckley), City Manager Bill Elliot and the city council on a Tuesday night to find out what sorts of issues were facing the city, or perhaps it was another night with Scott Hege and the port commission, or perhaps with Dan Durow and the planning commission (you get the idea).



It’s why you bought the newspaper or at least part of the reason why and it’s also why you continue to do so today despite the incessant noise of social media and other “information” gathering outfits that weren’t even a dream when I called The Dalles home. Heck, Google hadn’t even been invented back then.

I have lived in many places and worked for newspapers in each city I landed. I spend my days now at USA Today where I analyze web traffic and translate what I see to the editors in charge. The Dalles was the last place where I held the title of reporter and even before I left I had been appointed associate editor of our little paper.

While a reporter I learned much about and from the people of the Mid-Columbia, lessons that still serve me well today. Those old timey newspaper things that Editor Austin Abrams bestowed on me; Al Herriges (remember the band) and Skip Tschanz teaching me about selling ads, while Skip waxed poetic about the Tilly Jane Cabin; and becoming close pals with The Chronicle’s only other East Coaster, Jim Murez, with whom I still talk to today from time to time.

Of course, there was Tom Stevenson, who taught me about rural America and the pride of folks living in a town where the high school football team could only field seven players. I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the late Elory King, one of the funniest and kindest souls around. Of those of us newsies there in the early half of the 1990s, only Neita Cecil remains.

My forever foil in the newsroom, Neita, on my last day, presented me with a literal horse’s ass (she took a plastic horse and cut it in half) proclaiming that I deserved it.

We both knew what it meant if no one else does. That ass, by the way, has been front and center on every desk at which I have ever sat since.

You sometimes needed that mentality to cover all of Wasco County and understand its nuances, as not everyone was always kind and friendly to the local reporter.

If I did a story and angered everyone involved, I figured I must have done something right, or wrote an editorial with which not everyone agreed. (Looking at you Mike Courtney.) But that’s what a newspaper is supposed to do: tell the stories without fear of upsetting one party or another, pardon the pun these days, so long as it was fair and accurate. And to be accurate, you needed to understand. The more you knew, the more accurate you could be.

If you owned a downtown business while I was there, you knew who I was. I loved walking down East Second and Third streets as much as I could, stopping in to say “hello” and catch up with the people who were the soul of The Dalles business community. Too many to name and chances are I’d leave out someone who would track me down and let me know.

And each stroll down East Second Street would invariably end in the place where I spent the most time outside of the office and my Trevitt Street apartment —Young’s Sporting Goods. “Well, well, well.”

It is impossible for me to even think of The Dalles without recalling my pals Bill Young, Jack LaFond, Erlyon Hines and the late Jack Geer, who was the quote machine of quote machines even if he didn’t know it.

“The bass has to eat to survive, see. And the bass knows this. That’s why they bite.” To this day, I still have quite a bit of fishing gear that I purchased from Geer and everyone else who worked at Young’s — spending far more than I could afford on the one hobby I loved.

It was through fishing that I developed a love for the Columbia River and learned of the important connection the city shared with it. My favorite stories were always those involving the river, whether it be traveling to Celilo Village to learn Native American customs and come to understand the uneasy relationship between those who occupied this land long before Lewis and Clark and those who now call it home.

Then there are the fish themselves, so plentiful were the chinook, coho and sockeye that the fish wheels built to harvest them created great wealth in town, only to become obsolete at the hands of the mighty dams that I learned not only power the Northwest but parts of California as well. My love of fish took me to the Deschutes and John Day rivers, to the base of the John Day Dam and into the Columbia itself in search of salmon, steelhead, bass and walleye. I fished year around, another thing that made The Dalles unique.

Each fishing adventure taught me more about the land, the river and the region. The awe-inspiring Gorge and the brutal winds that blew through. Looking at a cloud-shrouded Mt. Adams as the bright sun lit up a deep blue sky over the eastern Gorge — you knew there’d be a crowd at Doug’s Beach that day!

And while I had truly fallen in love with the place and its people, after five years it was time to leave. Time to rejoin my family on the East Coast, something I know many who live in The Dalles fully understand, and to leave behind the place that helped a kid in his late 20s mature perhaps beyond his years.

I know I left The Dalles a better person than when I arrived. I hope my work for the newspaper helped make The Dalles a better place for all, because in the end, the newspaper’s job is to keep people honest and provide citizens the information they need to better their lives, the lives of those around them and the place that they live.

It would break my heart to think The Dalles did not improve itself in some way based on the words I had written and the stories I had told. It is the least I could do for the place I called home and where the people treated me as one of their own.

— Rob Gates