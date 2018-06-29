In the rearview mirror: Tom Stevenson

When Neita Cecil sent me a message asking that I join former editors of The Dalles Chronicle and write a column as the paper moves to a twice weekly, I hesitated.

My time as editor was indeed “a long time ago.” But despite the fact that over 21 years have passed since I left The Chronicle, I certainly have many amazing memories of my time there, as well as thoughts about the changes in community journalism as a whole.

So, here we go...

Small community newspapers — actually all newspapers for that matter – play such an important and integral part of the American landscape. They were — and continue to be — the records of history. They were – and continue to be – the place where people can turn to read the stories from their communities. That role cannot be underestimated.

As I thought back about my experience in community journalism, the first thought that came to mind was a conversation I had with my friend and mentor Austin Abrams, who was the editor of The Chronicle when I first started. The conversation took place 37 (or so) years ago, but I can remember it like yesterday. A gentleman walked into the newspaper office with an oversized vegetable that he had grown in his garden, and Austin cheerfully took his picture. I kind of chuckled, because I was new and I did not see the importance of a large vegetable.

Austin strongly informed me that every single person who walked into the paper had a story to tell. And it was that individual’s personal story, and to that person, it was a truly important story. And so he ran the picture of the gentleman with his garden bounty, and I learned a very important lesson.

Each story is important.

In my 15 or so years at the paper, I wrote stories that covered the whole spectrum of life. I was on the staff during the Rajneesh era, when the Gorge Scenic Act was created, and I watched the community change and grow

I wrote stories about the farmers in the region, I was there to report on state championship games and matches, and more than once I had to share the stories about tragedies that struck my friends and neighbors. When I became managing editor it was my responsibility to write the editorials that some hated and some supported. Whether it was a feature story about an individual, a story reporting a local governmental meeting, or a simple little announcement about an upcoming event, I kept Austin’s lesson in mind as a reminder that those words mattered to someone. I genuinely tried my best to tell the stories in a meaningful way.

Those who join the staff of a small community newspaper are certainly not doing it to make a lot of money. Instead, most do it because they love to write, and they love to report on what is taking place. They deal with angry readers (as well as those who offer applause). They are required to be ready to cover any story, no matter how big or small, and the responsibility that comes with that is not an easy thing. They deserve the applause of the readers.

Like everyone, I recognize that technology has changed the landscape of the world in which we live.

Certainly, more and more people are turning to their computers to read about what is happening in the world. Newspapers large and small are curtailing the days they actually print the newspaper, and, instead, are providing readers with endless information via electronic means.

Maybe it is because I literally developed my reading skills by scanning the pages of The Dalles Chronicle as a young child in Dufur some 50-plus years ago. Or maybe it is because of a habit I developed over the years where during my travels I would pick up a local newspaper and feel like I knew about the community I was visiting. But my nostalgic heart will always have a special place for the idea of holding a daily newspaper.

— Tom Stevenson