For the Record for July 1, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Accidents

Wasco County

June 27, 10:44 a.m. – Vehicle versus pedestrian, injury crash, Celilo Village. Four year old female was struck by a vehicle in the area. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

June 27, 11:55 a.m. – Crew responded to the 2600 block of West 10th Street on a burn complaint. Upon arrival two subjects were found attending a large burn pile with sprinklers going around the fire. Subjects were counseled on the current burning regulations and extinguished the fire.

The agency also responded to 16 calls for emergency medical services on Wednesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A burglary report was taken Wednesday morning near East 1st and Washington streets after event staff reported their trailer was broken into and had some equipment stolen.

Police responded to the 400 block of East 3rd Street Wednesday morning after a caller reported finding a bottle of pills on the sidewalk. The bottle was picked up for disposal and a report was taken.

Police responded to the 2900 block of East 2nd Street Wednesday morning after state police dispatch called to report a weapons purchase denial had occurred. A report was taken.

Vicente Alredo Breaux, 24, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening during a traffic stop near East 11th and Federal streets on a local warrant for driving while suspended.

Misty Cloud, 37, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 2800 block of West 7th Street and is accused of first-degree burglary and second-degree kidnapping.

Joseph Dennis Cunningham, 41, St. Helens, was arrested Wednesday evening during a traffic stop near West 6th and Ash streets and is accused of failure to present and carry an operator’s license.

Tristan Shane Yates, 20, The Dalles, was arrested early Thursday morning in the 1000 block of West 6th Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and two counts of probation violation.

Oscar Garcia, 39, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday morning in the 1100 block of Kelly Avenue on a warrant for probation violation.

Wasco County

Tina Holly Carrillo Gibson, 47, Canby, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 4100 block of Chenowith Road on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

An agency assist report was taken Thursday morning on the Deschutes River after assisting Oregon State Police game troopers.

Oregon State Police

Shana Leann Howell, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday evening during a traffic stop on West 8th and Chenowith Loop streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Sherman County

Jacllyn Alexis LaPorte, 36, Grass Valley, was arrested Wednesday evening during a traffic stop in Grass Valley and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and second-degree theft.

Regional Jail

Katlyn Diane Frank Makua, 31, The Dalles, was jailed Tuesday on a court commitment for contempt of court.