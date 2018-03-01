Birds of a feather

A California jay, above, pauses in a tree at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center with what appears to be a nut. At right, a pied-billed grebe patrols the Center’s pond for fish. The pied-billed grebe is an aquatic species that breeds at the edge of open water in freshwater lakes, ponds, sluggish rivers, and marshes. When disturbed, it sinks like a submarine, rather than diving, and re-emerges with only its head above water.