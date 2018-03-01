Birds of a feather

A California jay, above, pauses in a tree at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center with what appears to be a nut. At right, a pied-billed grebe patrols the Center’s pond for fish. The pied-billed grebe is an aquatic species that breeds at the edge of open water in freshwater lakes, ponds, sluggish rivers, and marshes. When disturbed, it sinks like a submarine, rather than diving, and re-emerges with only its head above water.
Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment