Birds of a feather

A California jay pauses in a tree at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center with what appears to be a nut.

Gary Elkinton photo
A California jay pauses in a tree at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center with what appears to be a nut.

As of Thursday, March 1, 2018

Gary Elkinton photo

A pied-billed grebe patrols the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center's pond for fish.

A California jay, above, pauses in a tree at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center with what appears to be a nut. At right, a pied-billed grebe patrols the Center’s pond for fish. The pied-billed grebe is an aquatic species that breeds at the edge of open water in freshwater lakes, ponds, sluggish rivers, and marshes. When disturbed, it sinks like a submarine, rather than diving, and re-emerges with only its head above water.

