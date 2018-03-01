For the Record for March 2, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday March 2, 2018

Corrections

In the story “Students organize projects to help, learn”: The Chronicle incorrectly stated on Thursday, Feb. 22, that fifth-grade teacher Courtney Kiser (misspelled “Kaiser” in the Feb. 22 article) was the sole advisor to the Dry Hollow Student Council until this year.

Fourth-grade teacher Autumn Loyd was a co-advisor of the Council until this year. The student council also has a secretary position, filled by Alexis Westfall.

An alert reader noted that the photo caption under the headline “Bronze Beauty” misidentified the animal represented, a deer, as an elk. The antlers of an elk are swept back, and those of a deer are more forward on the head, the reader said.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

February 28, 11:34 a.m. – Crews responded to the 600 block of Cherry Heights Road on a report of a fire alarm. Contact was made with staff who advised they had just gotten off the phone with the alarm company to cancel the crew. Maintenance staff was going through pull stations and triggered the alarm. Staff was counseled on notifying the alarm company prior to testing the alarm. No problem was found.

February 28, 4:27 p.m. – Crews responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street on a report of a citizen stuck in an elevator. The subject was uninjured and removed from the elevator safely.

The agency also responded to two calls for emergency medical services on Tuesday and nine on Wednesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A caller in the 900 block of Walnut reported Tuesday morning his girlfriend’s vehicle, which he usually drives, was stolen. He was advised awhile later the vehicle was located and towed. The caller later reported his son crashed the car that morning.

A caller in the 400 block of Washington reported Tuesday morning 20 vehicles a day do u-turns in front of her business and she was almost hit by a vehicle today. She requested extra patrol.

An officer checking The Dalles bridge Tuesday morning for camps found a person urinating behind a power box in a parking lot. The man was warned.

A report was taken Tuesday afternoon from the 400 block of West Sixth.

A caller reported Tuesday afternoon her son, who is in foster care, was cutting himself and she wanted a welfare check done. Social services told police the matter was being taken care of.

A caller in the 1100 block of Eric Court reported Tuesday afternoon seeing a dog carrying a chicken through the area. Police were unable to locate the dog.

A caller in the 800 block of East 14th Street reported Tuesday afternoon having an increasing issue with transients going through the trash and recycling bins in the alley behind his house. He requested extra patrol.

Jessie James Funderburgh, 38, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday evening in the 3900 block of West Second Street and is accused of frequenting a place where controlled substances are used.

Joel Benjamin Parnell, 40, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday evening in the 3500 block of West Second Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and frequenting a place where controlled substances are used.

Colten Calvin Koops, 29, The Dalles, was arrested in the 3500 block of West Second Street Tuesday evening and is accused of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Hannah Marie Koops, 36, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday evening in the 3500 block of West Second Street and is accused of frequenting a place where controlled substances are used.

Sabrina Marie Garland, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday evening in the 3500 block of West Second Street and is accused of frequenting a place where controlled substances are used.

A caller in the 900 block of Walnut reported Tuesday evening someone broke into his house. He found broken eggs in the kitchen and damaged items in the living room. He didn’t know if anything was stolen. Report taken.

Two people reported Tuesday evening that hitchhikers were stepping into the roadway at the on ramp at milepost 87 on Interstate 84. One reported she slowed down to get around a female standing in the road and the female yelled at her. They were gone by the time police arrived.

A caller in the 1000 block of Pomona reported Tuesday evening someone stole items, including a tackle box, from her apartment. She has possible suspect. Report taken.

A caller reported early Wednesday a vehicle was parked in a drive through in the 1400 block of West Sixth Street. Police found the occupants were asleep.

Brady Keith Haberman Hinner, 22, The Dalles, was arrested early Wednesday in the 2500 block of West Second Street and is accused of probation violation.

A gun stolen in The Dalles was reported as recovered in Portland early Wednesday.

A caller in the 800 block of East 11th Street reported early Wednesday her daughter got off work almost six hours earlier but hadn’t come home yet. Officer went to the house and found the daughter there, yelling at her mom for calling police and two small children were visibly upset by the shouting.