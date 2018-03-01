Sherman deputy charged with hit and run

Former Sherman County Sheriff’s Deputy Geremy Shull was charged with two counts of hit and run and one count of reckless driving last week stemming from a Feb. 1 incident in The Dalles.

He will be arraigned Monday at 8:30 a.m. on the charges, said Wasco County District Attorney Eric Nisley.

According to police logs from The Dalles Police Department, a caller in the 600 block of East Fourth Street reported shortly after midnight on Friday, Feb. 2, that a vehicle hit the concrete wall and drove off, and that the wall was “torn apart.” The caller said the sound of the crash woke him up.

Police located the suspect vehicle near east Ninth and J Streets.

The log entry said the officer contacted the male registered owner of the vehicle, “who was intoxicated and passed out in the back seat.”

The log entry said the registered owner “denied driving and believed a female was driving him home.”

The charges are all Class A misdemeanors.

Shull gave a statement to the Chronicle, saying, “I’m human, a person who cares very deeply about people and my community. I am someone who has dealt with a huge amount of toxic stress over the past 15 years and an overwhelming amount in the past six months.

“It started with ex-wife battling for her career, which caused huge personal stress and the ultimate demise of that marriage, which in itself is very traumatic.

“To attempt to cope with the overwhelming personal stress going on in my life, I unintentionally mixed prescribed medication with alcohol.

“I unfortunately don’t remember the events of the night but own it.

“I can recognize that I have issues that need addressed and am doing what I can to get healthy. This incident shouldn’t reflect poorly on anyone other than myself.”

Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey said shortly after the incident that he put Shull on paid administrative leave the day after the incident. The day after that, Shull resigned.

Lohrey, who has been sheriff 18 years, said it has been 10-15 years since he last had to put a deputy on leave.

The Sherman County Sheriff’s Office has five deputies. Shull was on the force for almost 11 years, Lohrey said.

Lohrey said earlier, “I just want people to know this will be the most transparent investigation because I have full faith that The Dalles city will do exactly what they need to do.”

Lohrey earlier said that Shull was “a very good employee, always does a great job and it’s actually just kind of sad that this happened.”

On Wednesday, Lohrey only commented that Shull had resigned and was no longer with the sheriff’s office.

Nisley said earlier that the district attorney’s office was gathering evidence in the case, including video from non-governmental entities.

“A lot of people have surveillance cameras now,” Nisley said.