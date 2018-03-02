Equestrians saddle up for OHSET opener Young core aims to show progression through the spring season

The Dalles equestrian team competed in the first of three District Oregon High School Equestrian Team (OHSET) meets Feb. 16-18 in Redmond and posted 14 top-10 finishes.

Some of those top performances were highlighted by first-place honors by the freestyle fours drill team of Tate Howell, Summer Kendall, Jaeden Biehn and McKenzie Shaw.

Howell, Biehn and Andrew Richman also added third place for their efforts in the team penning event, and individually, Richman tacked on third place in keyhole as The Dalles placed third overall in the small teams division.

The five-member team consists of sophomores, Shaw and Kendall, along with juniors Richman, Howell and Biehn.

Each rider can compete in five individual events and as many as seven team events, ranging from gaming to drill team, roping cattle and jumping, as well as showmanship.

“This group has a lot of potential and I only see positive improvement going forward,” TD head coach Lissa Biehn said. “The characteristic that describes this whole team is perseverance. They have all overcome obstacles and fought through adversity to succeed at the meet. We had a couple of horses that weren’t cooperating and the kids didn’t give up. They pushed through the frustration and got through the events.”

In the two-man bi-wrangle, Biehn and Kendall scored sixth place and the team versatility group of Howell, Richman, Kendall and Shaw added another sixth-place finish.

TD took home three seventh-place outcomes, with the in-hand obstacle relay squad of Howell, Richman, Jaeden Biehn and Shaw posting solid marks. Kendall turned in seventh in keyhole, and Howell ended up tied for seventh place after his try in working rancher event.

This small teams division is always tough, but coach Biehn is optimistic that they can fare well against solid competition.

“I think this team is every bit as tough as the rest of the teams we are competing with and has the ability to be on top,” coach Biehn said. “Our biggest setback, so far, has been the inability to ride and practice at speed due to the weather. We are fortunate to have community support that allows us time in indoor arenas, but we need the practice of a full-size arena with good ground conditions to really allow the riders to push hard and train like it is a competition.”

Howell placed eighth in showmanship, Richman was ninth-best at in-hand trail and both Jaeden Biehn and Kendall joined forces in the working pairs division for ninth place.

In barrel racing, Jaeden Biehn timed out in 10th place, Howell added 10th in western showmanship, the tandem of Richman and Shaw were good for 10th in the two-man bi-wrangle, Howell placed 12th in trail equitation and in reining, Shaw notched 12th place, and Richman ended his pole bending event in 14th place.

“Tate is our performance competitor and really impressed me with his great finish in showmanship,” coach Biehn said. “The rest of the district needs to look out, as he makes his way up the standings over the next two meets.”

Coach Biehn said that by being a member of the equestrian team, these athletes learn about self-reliance, honesty, hard work, leadership, teamwork and responsibility, as the message is that every person strives to be the best they can be for themselves, their community and equine partners.

“Equestrian team participation helps build character and develop skills in leadership and teamwork these student athletes will use for the rest of their lives,” coach Biehn said. “These teammates epitomize cooperation, support and camaraderie.”

Since the equestrians do not pay into The Dalles Athletic Department due to the high cost of participation in their sport, they also do not receive funding from the high school, so coach Biehn and her athletes get plenty of support from citizens and businesses in The Dalles, Mosier and Dufur communities.

Costs are offset through fundraising efforts that also support community events like The Dalles Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Citizens Awards Banquet.

Donations are welcome and can be made out to The Dalles High School Equestrian Team, Care of Melissa Kirchhofer and sent to The Dalles High School, 220 E 10th Street.

On Saturday, March 10, The Dalles Country Club is hosting a fundraiser poker tournament, with proceeds going toward the equestrian program.

For more information on this event or to donate, interested parties can contact Doug Kirchhofer at 541-980-1055.