Letter to the Editor: Arming teachers OK

To the editor:

While I agree with Ron Wyden that it was a slaughter at the high school in Florida on Feb. 15, I disagree that arming teachers would be a mistake. I think that any adults (teachers, janitors, principals, superintendents, and maintenance people) at a school who want to do so should have a background check and careful training. Then they would do concealed carrying at the school. Some schools are doing this already and some plan to do so soon.

The shortest time to allow a murderer to kill people in a school (or anywhere), the fewer innocent people will be slaughtered. So an in-house protective force would be best. I would like to see such a program in Oregon and throughout the United States. The absolute worst thing that could be done would be to declare a school a “gun-free” zone. This is an open invitation to murderers to murder defenseless people.

Donald Rose

Hood River