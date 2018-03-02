Letter to the Editor: Check out center

To the editor:

A huge Thank You to everyone who worked so hard and contributed so much to making our Mid-Columbia Senior Center events in February a success.

Rick Liebowitz and family, Baldwin Saloon, Petite Provence for our International Chicken Dinner and again, Rick Liebowitz, Bagel Man, his family and co- workers for the outstanding Bagel Brunch.

Our goal of introducing the center to the community with the many activities and functions that take place could not have happened without Executive Director Scott McKay, whose knowledge and energy helped so much to make it all happen.

So come see us and enjoy the center.

Joan Silver

The Dalles