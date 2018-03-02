Letter to the Editor: Facts behind opinions

To the editor:

Everyone has opinions, and everyone has the right to those opinions, but we are obligated to make sure those opinions are grounded in reality. Here are the facts:

The AR-15 is not an “assault rifle.” Assault rifles are fully automatic military weapons. AR-15’s are semi-automatic rifles designed with many assault rifle visual cues, which appeal to collectors and mass shooters and scare everyone else, but are no different functionally from many hunting and target rifles.

Real assault weapons are already illegal in America.

Even if you could “ban” the sale of firearms that look like assault rifles, you would only make the 15 million or so already in circulation more desirable, and you have done nothing about weapons that don’t look as scary, but are every bit as deadly.

Every time politicians start yammering about banning guns, gun dealers do the happy dance and another million or so fly off the shelves.

“Gun Free Zones” are a joke and do not deter mass shooters.

If you allowed (not “required”) concealed carry for the staff at schools, there would at least be a chance they could do something more effective than just throwing themselves in front of the students.

The Second Amendment has been affirmed by the Supreme Court to mean that Americans have a constitutional right to own and carry firearms. It may be frustrating, anachronistic, and at odds with modern progressive thinking, but until that amendment is repealed, it’s still the law of the land.

Republicans did not “make it easier for the insane to get guns.” They repealed an Obama era rule that classified people as “mentally ill” if they were on SSI and needed assistance in handling their finances. The repeal was supported by the ACLU (that notorious right wing pro-gun group), ADA advocates and the medical community.