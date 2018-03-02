Looking Back on March 4, 2018

20 years ago – 1998

A truck load of police cars parked near Third and Court drew lots of attention on Wednesday morning. The cars, six from Clatsop County and one each from Wasco County and The Dalles City, are headed for Lansing, Mich. for retrofitting.

Klickitat County residents have always resented that The Dalles doesn’t pay property taxes for its airport in Dallesport. So say Klickitat County commissioners, who say that resentment — and not an attempt to take over the airport — is behind the effort in the Washington Legislature to impose taxes on the 998-acre airport. But The Dalles officials have pointed to testimony Klickitat County officials gave before a Washington Senate committee.

Snow depth in the city watershed, half of normal in December, has rebounded in a snowy February, and is now well above normal. City water department employees measure the depth of the snowpack at two elevations monthly throughout winter.

KLICKITAT — The owner of a sawmill in Klickitat County has been fined $20,300 because asbestos materials were not handled properly before part of the mill was demolished.

The best location for a new middle school will be the subject of a meeting tonight (Wednesday.)

The Dalles Art Center’s Cherry Festival show this year will be an open, juried competition with the theme “Seasons of the Gorge.”

40 years ago – 1978

The methods of seeking peace in the Middle East being used by the Carter administration are a little different from the methods used during Ford’s term, a political science professor said Monday.

Vikki Long, The Dalles High Future Farmers of America Chapter, passes the word the FFA is in its 50th year and the local chapter appreciates the support of its sponsors, The Chronicle, and the community at large for its continued backing of FFA work.

Special walking tours of The Dalles for the public and out of town guests attending “Fiddler on the Roof” will begin Sunday at 9 a.m. at the Chamber of Commerce.

CELILO — Mrs. Flora Thompson, 80, widow of the late Chief Tommy Thompson of the Wy-am Indians, was feared burned to death in her home here Friday night, but officials said identification won’t be made until today. Medical records and dental charts will have to be checked, The Dalles Fire Chief Doug Krebs said.

Most of the people contacted this week favor some kind of national health insurance program. Some are opposed to it.

60 years ago – 1958

JUNIPER FLAT — A wild goose that came out second best in tangling with a power line crated havoc at the Lee Morris home Sunday morning. The bird flew into the electric line, knocking out power service over a large area, burning out the Morrises’ automatic washer and setting the house on fire.

Lay Carlisle, councilman from Ward 1 for the past seven years, will not seek re-election this fall, he announced at the city council meeting last night.

An extensive street and highway improvement program which would cost an estimated $17,343,100 was recommended as a 19-year program last night by the traffic engineering division of the Oregon State Highway Department. A big share of the proposed street and highway improvements designed to provide “optimum traffic movement in and through The Dalles” would be borne by federal and state funds for highway work.

WASHINGTON (UPI) — Secretary of State John Foster Dulles today rejected as unacceptable Soviet proposals for a foreign ministers’ meeting as a prelude to a summit conference. Dulles bluntly told a news conference that the United States rejects moves which would make this country any party to a fraud, a hoax, a show or a spectacle at a summit conference between East and West.

80 years ago – 1938

District Attorney T. Leland Brown left for Stevenson, Wash., this afternoon to talk to William Blackwell, assistant to Al Rosser, who is in jail here. “We just want to get his angle on the tractor sabotage case,” the district attorney said.

Jay N. Williams, acting county roadmaster since Chris Fauerso was deposed a month ago, was named roadmaster by the county court following a meeting yesterday afternoon. The appointment goes into effect immediately. At the same time Judge G.G. Shults announced a new county road setup in which the county court will take an active part in the formulation of county road policies.

SAN DIEGO, Cal., March 4. (UP) — Marking the beginning of a new era in which the defenses of the vital Puget Sound-Alaska sector will be vastly strengthened, the navy tomorrow will begin the first of a series of transfers which will send the world’s most powerful warplanes into the northwest.

LOS ANGELES, March 4. (UP) — Dwindling food supplies added to the suffering today in water-soaked southern California as officials estimated the death toll of the record-breaking rainstorm and flood would reach 200.

100 years ago – 1918

Lynn R. Fuller is a Dalles boy who has ‘made good’ in military service. He enlisted in the first call last April, joining the aviation corps. He was sent to France a few months ago as a member of the 288th. Aero squadron.

Word was received in this city today telling of the death in Napa, Idaho, of Frank Covelaud in that city. Mr. Covelaud will be remembered by many local citizens as he was a former resident of this city, and is a relative of Mrs. J. S. Schneck. He will be buried in Marysville, Calif.

Some Pianos at About Wholesale Cost. — A Smith & Barnes latest style player piano for $350; an Eilers orchestral upright for $215; another for $150. All to be closed out. See E. R. Van Dyke at the Eilers’ music store at once if interested, as the store will be closed in a few days.

PORTLAND, Mar. 5. — (Special) — Are you an expert automobile or motor truck driver? Then volunteer immediately and avoid being drafted, for the army needs you. Oregon must furnish 100 volunteer chauffeurs, or automobile truck drivers, for the army by Friday, March 8, or that number of men qualified for such service will be immediately inducted into service by the various local boards, acting under rush orders from the war department.

WASHINGTON, Mar. 4. — Chairman Stevens of the American railway commission to Russia cabled Secretary Lansing today that it is reported the Russians are dynamiting the Siberian railways and bridges between Lake Baikal and the Chinese border.