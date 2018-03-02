For the Record for March 4, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Sunday March 4, 2018

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

The agency responded to ten calls for emergency medical services on Thursday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Officer will send email to social services for information.

A caller in the 300 block of West Fourth Street reported the theft of several items. Logged for information.

Police responded to the 900 block of East Scenic Drive Wednesday morning after a caller reported her husband locked her out of the house and she heard a gunshot. She made entry into the home and the subject appeared to have committed suicide. A report was taken.

A stolen vehicle report was taken Wednesday morning from the 2200 block of West 6th Street after staff reported a loaner vehicle was missing.

An agency assist report was taken Wednesday evening at the hospital after assisting a Klickitat County deputy with a blood draw of a driver who was involved in a crash in their area but transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

Douglas Carroll Stewart, 46, Goodhue, Minnesota, was arrested Wednesday evening during a traffic stop in the 200 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

An agency assist report was taken early Thursday morning from East Seventh and Case streets after assisting Wasco County with an arrest of a subject involved in a traffic stop.

Wasco County

Caller reported that a subject had stolen a public historical sign and trespassed near the 45400 block of College Street in Antelope, Ore., about two and a half weeks ago. Logged for info.

Woman reported that her alcoholic ex-husband’s new roommate has been providing him alcohol and bribing him into buying things for the roommate.

Woman believed ex-husband has tried to evict him without success. Advised that this is a civil matter, logged for info.

Kathryn Gayle Granados, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday in the 200 block of Webber Street and is accused of a drug court sanction.

Issac Solomon Lawrence, 19, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday night after deputy responded to a fight in the 4100 block of Chenowith Road. Lawrence reportedly punched a woman’s boyfriend and attempted to take the license plate off her car when she tried to leave. He is accused of second degree disorderly conduct and third degree criminal mischief. He was also cited for minor in possession of alcohol consumption.

Deputy responded to reports of a verbal domestic dispute Tuesday night in the 4500 block of Highway 30 West. One party left with his girlfriend prior to deputy’s arrival, remaining party counseled.

Caller reported that he had handed his five-year-old daughter off to her mother Wednesday morning, who was having car troubles. Caller said she was supposed to call him when she got home but he hadn’t heard from her in nearly an hour. Half an hour later, caller reported he had heard from the mother and she was okay.

Chavis Arthur Pizzola, 44, The Dalles, was arrested early Thursday morning near East 9th and Federal streets and is accused of resisting arrest and two counts of violation of a restraining order.

Oregon State Police

Jose Paniagua Martinez, 62, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday evening at West Seventh and Pleasant Court and is accused of misdemeanor driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol) and failure to perform the duties of a driver, property damage (hit and run).

Brian Patrick Gibson, 41, The Dalles, was arrested early Wednesday morning at East Third and Washington and is accused of misdemeanor driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).

Noeli Elizabeth Baltazar, 23, The Dalles, was arrested early Thursday morning during a traffic stop near East Third and Taylor streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Christopher Glenn Whitehouse, 38, The Dalles, was arrested early Thursday morning in Biggs Junction on four warrants for second-degree failure to appear.

Regional Jail

Kace Raphael Larue, 31, Woodburn, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a Gilliam County warrant for post-prison violations.

Parole & Probation

James Daniel Perez Hammond, 24, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and is accused of probation violation.

Jean Marie Green, 45, The Dalles, was arrested early Thursday morning at the hospital and is accused of post-prison violations.

Juan Martin Perez Hammond, 27, The Dalles, was transported and jailed Tuesday on two charges of probation violation.