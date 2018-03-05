Badge support group established

Women with a loved one in law enforcement are invited to join a new support group and meet other families who are protecting the home front.

The first rally of Women Supporting the Badge takes place 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 10, in the conference room of Mid-Columbia Medical Center’s office building at 1810 E. 19th St., in The Dalles.

“We want wives, mothers, grandmothers, sisters, cousins — anyone who feels like they have a connection with someone in uniform — to come,” said Theresa Kagle, one of eight board members.

She said the organization is based in Klickitat County but extends its invitation to women in and around the Gorge on both sides of the river.

“It’s really been on my heart that we need to do something for these women,” said Kagle. “These families get forgotten and they make so many sacrifices.”

She said officers, deputies and troopers miss birthday parties and other notable events due to their work schedule or because they get called to a last-minute emergency.

That leaves the spouse or relative to deal with an added work load or having to explain to children why mom or dad won’t be there for a special occasion.

“People don’t realize what these families are going through,” said Kagle.

The keynote speaker at the spring rally will be Karen von Borstel, the first female sheriff in Washington State and one of the nation’s first 17 female sheriffs.

Muffins, coffee, tea and other snacks will be served at the event. There will also be a drawing for prizes.

“We really want to make this fun,” said Kagle.

She said the purpose of the organization, which will one day likely become a nonprofit, is to learn what the needs of law enforcement families are and then meet them.

Kagle was a corrections officer for nearly 34 years who now resides in Dallesport. She said the idea to form the group came about due to concerns over the growing rate of hostility toward officers, which is raising stress in their families.

“We thought it would be good if their wives and mothers could network, get to know each other better,” said Kagle.

Toward that end, she said a survey will be circulated at the rally to find out what types of programs women would like to participate in.

For example, she said women may want support groups, a Bible study, some type of educational or creative classes, or something else altogether.

“We’re kind of creating it as we go, as we learn what the needs are,” said Kagle, who is also seated on the Pig Bowl board.

Pig Bowl is an annual football competition between Oregon and Washington officers that raises funds to help families struggling with a major medical crisis.

Although she hopes the time never comes when a local law enforcement family loses a loved one in the line of duty, Kagle said Women Supporting the Badge wants to be ready to provide comfort and care.

“We want to be there to help,” she said.

For more information on Women Supporting the Badge, call Kagle at 360-701-5466 or Patty Cooper at 509-261-1667.