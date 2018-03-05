Crosstalk: Should net rules be tossed?

Since the inception of the internet, users have had a pretty straightforward set of expectations: You expect to be connected to whatever website you choose, without limitations or restrictions as to content, data or application type being imposed by your internet provider.

When you use the internet, you expect your internet provider to give you access that does not block or discriminate against any applications or content you wish to engage with.

In December of last year, the FCC voted to repeal net neutrality rules meant to preserve an open, fair and competitive internet for all users.

Net neutrality, as described by Wikipedia, is the principle that governments should mandate internet service providers to treat all data on the internet the same, and not discriminate or charge differently by user, content, website, platform, application, type of attached equipment, or method of communication.

Under these principles, internet service providers are unable to intentionally block, slow down or charge money for specific websites or content.

In other words, the company that connects you to the internet does not get to control what you do on the internet.

Without net neutrality rules, providers like Verizon and Comcast can prevent users from visiting some websites, provide slower speeds for services like Netflix and Hulu, or even redirect users from one website to a competing website. Net neutrality rules prevent this by requiring providers to connect users to all lawful content on the internet equally.

The term “net neutrality” was coined in 2003 as an extension of the longstanding concept of common carrier, which was used to describe the role of telephone systems.

Ditching net neutrality is a win/win for technology companies. Internet providers further monetize their internet delivery systems, and can offer preferential treatment to their customers.

Without net neutrality, many of the benefits of the internet currently enjoyed by a wide swath of American’s would be at risk.

Do you advertise your business or communicate with your customers over the internet? With net neutralit, you have the same opportunities to connect with your customers online as your competition does.

Do you promote and market a nonprofit organization over the internet? You have the potential of reaching people all over the world with your message.

Many others benefit from the open, democratic opportunity that is the internet.

All that could change if internet providers are allowed to throttle some internet content and boost others.

Take the community news industry.

Small newspapers or online outlets already face significant challenges from Google (profiting from their news content), Facebook (profiting from free public content) and a host of others.

Yet, The Dalles Chronicle, like many other small media outlets, has managed to survive and provide their readers with news throughout the digital revolution and well into the age of the internet.

News is news, and the internet is a great way to communicate the news quickly to a large audience.

But if “net neutrality” is lost and small businesses are required to invest in a “fast lane” in order to connect with their readers, small media companies will be hard-pressed to compete with the giants: Sure, we cover news that Google doesn’t even know about until their “spiders” find it posted online; but without the “free” delivery that net neutrality guarantees, funding boots-on-the-ground news gathering in small communities like The Dalles could become unfeasible.

There is a reason we have regulations: Without FCC rules radio would be an unintelligible hodgepodge of signals overlapping each other and drowning each other out.

Regulations keep cities from dumping raw sewage, corporations from manipulating stock prices, banks from cheating their customers, and much more.

Regulations should also be in place to keep internet providers from throttling the freedom of the internet.

— Mark Gibson