Driven to make the most of their opportunities

BAKER CITY – Martin, Fields, Coles and Justesen are the last names synonymous with the Sherman boys’ basketball legacy, whether its contributions on or off the hardwood.

Since many of the former and current high school athletes were young up-and-comers, many in the community have stepped up their efforts to ensure long-term success.

The first person on the mind of Sherman senior Treve Martin was his grandfather, Tom Martin, who has embedded the love of basketball to every kid he encounters, even going as far as building an indoor gymnasium to give athletes an opportunity to keep their game sharp year-round.

“Obviously, my grandpa means the world to me, but I think he means the world to a lot of the kids on the team,” Treve Martin said. “He is just a really special guy with a love for basketball that is almost unmatched and I think it really inspires all of us. He treats every kid on the team like he is their grandpa, like his own. That is really special. What he has done with his time investment and even his own money, just for us, is really amazing when you step back. Just thinking about it brings tears up in my eyes.”

According to OSAA records, Saturday’s fourth-place victory was the 100th in the illustrious four-year careers of both Treve Martin and Jacob Justesen, as they amassed a 100-19 record, 53-3 in league, over that span.

Over the past three basketball campaigns, the Huskies are 79-12, 42-0 in league, two of those losses coming against 1A Oregon schools (Nixyaawii in 2015-16 and Prairie City last Thursday) and three were in Hawaii against 5A, 4A and 3A competition and two against 3A Cascade Christian.

“This has been such a great run. Thinking about what these boys have accomplished is amazing,” said Doug Martin, Treve’s father. “I don’t think these boys understand what they have accomplished in these last couple of years. When they get older they will though. I really think we may never see something like this for a very long time.”

When Treve Martin, Justesen and others were in grade school, they were banded together in a traveling team to face better competition from teams across the state.

Joe Justesen and Doug Martin were part of championship football and basketball teams in 1989, so there was a little pressure to match or surpass those accomplishments.

“What we do on the court is just a product of how hard we have worked,” Treve Martin said. “It has been almost a decade where we are here at state or in the sub-divisions. Whether it is football, baseball or basketball, we are right there in the midst of it, so that is something special. There are not a lot of people that can say that they made it one sport. We work our butts off and try to be competitive in everything we do, every day.”

In his first year as head coach of the Sherman basketball program, Gary Lewis led this group to 27 wins, a No. 2 ranking, a district title and fourth place at state, without the services of graduated standouts Max Martin, Isaiah Coles, Kyle Fields and Maverick Winslow.

“Anytime you have a coaching change, there is an adjustment period that goes with that on both sides,” Lewis said. “It was a learning process. At times, it was frustrating for both of us and, at times, it was just real smooth. That’s every season. I give all the credit to the kids for continuing to play hard and play together and that’s why we were playing on the last day [Saturday]. As we told the kids, they are only a few teams that are playing on Saturday at the end of the season.”

Justesen, the Big Sky Conference Player of the Year, saw a major uptick in his offensive production with more points and assists during the season.

A lot of responsibility was thrust on his shoulders from the start of his career, but even more so this year with a handful of new faces on the roster.

“We lost a lot of great players, but we still had me, Treve, Makoa (Whitaker) and Reese (Blake), and I think we did more than a lot of people thought we would,” Justesen said in an earlier interview. “We put it on ourselves to push even harder, because we knew we would be overlooked. We had guys step up and play our style, so I think that is why we had more wins than last year and dominated a lot of teams.”

In his last home game on Feb. 24, a state sub-round win against Grand View Christian Academy, which vaulted Sherman to state at Baker City for the fourth consecutive season, Treve Martin was thrilled to share the moment with the fans and community members.

Through it all, they have been a galvanizing force behind this Sherman legacy.

“I have said time and time again, we have the best fans across the state,” Treve said. “We may not have the most by quantity, but they are all as into it as we are. They follow us everywhere and they give us everything. I can’t thank them enough. It is really special to share this experience with them.”