Huskies claim fourth place at state tourney

BAKER CITY – After Saturday’s season-ending 65-55 triumph against Hosanna Christian, Sherman senior Treve Martin stood with his teammates and coaches for celebratory photos.

Instead of hoisting a big blue trophy, however, the team scored back-to-back consolation victories to claim fourth place at the OSAA 1A State Basketball Championships in Baker City.

The preseason goal was to claim a third straight state championship to cement a legacy of dominance, but a 68-53 loss Thursday to Prairie City derailed those plans.

“Honestly, that first game didn’t go how we wanted it to, by any means,” Martin said. “It was a big disappointment and I think you could see that from all of us in these last two games that it wasn’t the same. Even after a loss that could have torn us all apart, we all came back together and we had two great wins against two really good teams. Yeah, it is not the game that we wanted to be in, but it feels really good to go out with a win.”

In Saturday’s finale, Sherman and Hosanna Christian battled to a 49-all deadlock through the first three quarters, but the No. 2-seeded Huskies finished on a 16-6 run to seal their winning performance.

The trio of Martin, Jacob Justesen and Luke Martin accounted for 27 of the team’s 31 second-half points on 10 of 17 from the field and combined for 10 rebounds, five assists and seven steals.

“We finally started hitting our shots, and when we had that rhythm going, we were able to play good defense and do all the little things well enough to get past Hosanna,” said Treve Martin, who earned the Moda Health Player of the Game. “Hosanna was tough. We knew they wanted fourth place just as bad as we did, but we showed our heart when everything was on the line.”

For the game, Sherman (27-3 overall) shot 26 of 54 from the floor, 2 of 10 from 3-point territory, and sank 11 of 14 free throws, a big turnaround from Thursday’s loss, where the team shot 22 of 76 and made 5 of 21 free throws.

Treve Martin scored 16 points, 11 in the second half, pulled down seven rebounds, dished off three assists and had three steals in 32 minutes of action.

Justesen added 16 points, four assists and five steals, and Luke Martin chipped in 11 points, five boards, five assists and three steals.

Reese Blake, one of team’s four seniors along with Treve Martin, Justesen and Makoa Whitaker, tallied 10 points, four rebounds and two steals, and Whitaker hit for four points and three rebounds.

Keenan Coles rounded out the statistical leaders with eight points, three rebounds and a block.

“We had more guys scoring and stuff, so when we have that, it is hard to stop us from winning games,” Blake said. “I wish we could have had that in the first game, but we put it together today and that’s all that matters.”

Silas Sanchas posted 19 points, Jacob Moore chipped in 14 and Landon Watah was good for eight points for Hosanna Christian, who shot 25 of 52 from the floor, 4 of 14 from long range.

“Hosanna is a very good team,” Blake said. “They played good defense and really got us to bring more intensity on offense and defense. I liked the way we finished strong.”

The Lions (25-5 record) went 10 of 24 in the second half, 1 of 9 on 3-pointers, compared to Sherman’s 12 of 23 overall percentage (52.2).

“I am very proud of the guys, in terms of, we didn’t accomplish what we set out to do and we could have folded, but the kids stepped up and got two wins, when it could have been tough to come back, emotionally,” Sherman head coach Gary Lewis said. “I am just real proud of the resiliency of these kids to fight the disappointment we faced on Thursday.”

Huskies looking to a bright future

After last season’s second straight state championship, the Sherman Huskies had to replace four senior standouts and came through with 27 wins and a fourth-place state outcome.

As the curtain closes on another successful basketball campaign, Sherman has another reclamation project in store with the graduation of Jacob Justesen, Treve Martin, Reese Blake and Makoa Whitaker.

“We are losing some great players, but they helped give us the tools to get a championship,” Luke Martin said earlier this season. “We want to keep this thing going, so it is going to make us want more from each other to get back on top. I know that I am excited about this.”

While some may say next year’s version of the Huskies may fall short of what their predecessors accomplished, head coach Gary Lewis is looking forward to getting his team in the mindset of proving the naysayers wrong.

“Our last talk with the kids covered saying farewell to the seniors, which is always tough, but then also we placed a challenge to our freshmen, sophomores and juniors that this is where we need to be next year, except playing a little later on Saturday,” Lewis said. “We have already put that in their heads that it is time to think about next year. Obviously it is a long, emotional season, so we are going to rest a little bit and enjoy this last win and then we will get after it again.”

Martin sees limitless potential in the likes of Tyler Jones, Owen Christiansen, Caleb Fritts, Keenan Coles and all-league guard Luke Martin ahead of the 2018-2019 campaign.

On the surface, there are questions about the next point guard and who will fill the wing/post role vacated by Martin.

“When we lost that first game to Prairie, I told the guys that it is life. They will have another run next year,” Martin said. “They can do the same thing we did this year or they can finish it like we should have. Like I said, they are going to be back in the midst of it. I am not counting them out and I don’t think anyone else on the team is.

“They are going to have a lot of doubters, but deep down inside me, I know how hard those kids work and I believe they will be back here in Baker next year for sure.”

The expectation is there to continue this successful legacy and the work is far from done.

To a player, the preparation will push them to the limit, so the added drive is going to fuel that keeps the core seeking more from themselves on an nightly basis.

“When you are part of athletics here, it is something much bigger,” Whitaker said. “I have been here for two and a half years, but I knew from the start that there are expectations to meet and everyone knows takes it upon themselves to set and accomplish those goals.

“So, it is important for the guys to have the leadership and drive to do better than the last team. If they can stay driven as one, the sky’s the limit.”