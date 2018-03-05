Huskies lose opener, but bounce back well Sherman put to the test in first two state matchups

BAKER CITY – In their first-round matchup, the Sherman Huskies were blitzed by Dorran Wilson and No. 7-seeded Prairie City by a 68-53 margin Thursday in Baker City.

Wilson racked up 31 points on 7 of 14 shooting, including a 6 of 8 effort on 3-point attempts, as the Panthers jumped out to a 23-5 lead through one quarter and never looked back.

“We just came out and under-estimated our opponent in the first round,” Sherman senior Reese Blake said. “It is tough. You win some and lose some. They happened to get the best of us.”

Trailing by 18 points to start the second quarter, Sherman answered with a 19-13 second-quarter run to make it a 36-24 halftime score.

In the second half, the Huskies inched to within eight points but could not get any closer.

Sherman was whistled for 24 fouls, 18 in the first half, as Blake ended up with three and Luke Martin had two in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Luke and Treve Martin each had three fouls, while Blake was on the bench with four.

Both Jacob Justesen and Blake fouled out and Treve and Luke Martin finished with four fouls apiece. Prairie City attempted 41 free throws to Sherman’s 21 for the game.

While the fouls piled up for the Huskies, they didn’t help themselves offensively, going 10 of 39 shooting in the first half, 22 of 76 for the game.

From the line, Sherman shot 5 of 21, 3 of 10 in the second half, and the team converted 4 of 24 3-pointers, 2 of 13 in the first half.

The Huskies outrebounded Prairie City 45-39, 29 of their boards on the offensive side, and they forced 24 Panther turnovers.

Justesen totaled 13 points on 4 of 20 from the floor, 3 of 15 from long range and tacked on six rebounds, four assists and nine steals to lead Sherman.

Keenan Coles posted nine points and 10 rebounds, Makoa Whitaker wound up with nine points and three boards, Treve Martin tacked on six points and six rebounds and Caleb Fritts went for seven points and seven rebounds in 12 minutes of play.

Luke Martin notched two points and four rebounds in 16 minutes and Tyler Jones chipped in three points, a rebound and an assist.

Wilson paced Prairie City with 31 points on seven field goals and 11 free throws, six of his baskets coming on 3-point shots.

He added five rebounds, five assists and two steals in his 29 minutes.

Levi Burke tallied 16 points and 14 rebounds, Lucas McKinley dropped 12 points and pulled down seven rebounds, and Syd Holman was good for three points, six boards and three blocks.

Coming out with the stigma of being the back-to-back state champions, Sherman head coach Gary Lewis said his squad was going to have a target on their backs from the other 1A tournament teams.

“I think everybody wanted to take us down, No. 1, but I don’t think we underestimated Prairie City,” Lewis said. “When you look at the stat sheet, we won every statistical category except shooting percentage and obviously, the final score. We got up 40 more shots than they did, but the bottom line is, on that night, they were the better team.

“They outplayed us and my hat’s off to them. Prairie is a well-coached and very disciplined team. They were able to execute their game plan and we fell short.”

Sherman answers against Joseph

BAKER CITY – Thursday’s loss to Prairie City left the Huskies with several questions to be answered.

The drive for a third consecutive title went up in smoke, but there was pride riding on the line in a consolation matchup early Friday morning versus Joseph.

Jacob Justesen and Treve Martin combined for 43 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and seven steals to lead the Huskies to a 59-43 triumph.

“We were definitely bummed out about that first game, but we all wanted to show everyone that wasn’t us. We knew we could be better,” Treve Martin said.

Sherman jumped ahead 11-4 through one period and Joseph battled back to within a 24-20 halftime deficit after a 16-13 second-quarter surge.

In the second half, Joseph shot 8 of 27 on field goals, while Sherman sank 16 of 22 for 72.7 percent, as the Huskies put the game away with a 19-9 third-quarter spurt and posted a 16-14 output in the final quarter.

Justesen, who was the Moda Health Player of the Game, totaled 22 points, dished off five assists, three rebounds, two blocks and had four steals, and Martin cashed in 21 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in 21 minutes of action.

Keenan Coles chalked up eight points, nine boards and four steals, Luke Martin tallied four points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals, and Makoa Whitaker followed up with four points. Joseph made 14 of 42 shots for the game, with Trey Wandschneider going for 11 points.

Caevan Murray ended up with nine points and 10 rebounds, and Kade Kilgore reeled off five points.

“We did not give up. We showed what we were made of by getting that win against Joseph,” Sherman coach Gary Lewis said. “As a team, there are going to be successes and failures, but the true test of their character is in their response. That is a winner’s mentality, so it was great to see them respond the way they did.”