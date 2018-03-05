MCEDD Spotlight: Woop!Wear

Started in 2007, Woop!Wear is a small alpaca clothing company with a desire to bring alpaca fiber into the outdoor apparel industry.



Owner Gina Eisele discovered that alpaca fiber’s unique qualities of silky softness coupled with its ability to provide lightweight warmth make it the perfect fiber for outdoor apparel. In the first year, she developed a base layer product that was much more "sweater like" than desired.



After much experimenting and countless meetings with fabric producers, Woop!Wear now offers lightweight alpaca base layers, field pants and coats, outerwear, knit hats and socks.



Woop!Wear purchases the alpaca fiber directly from Peru, designs the clothes, outsources the production and sells the outdoor apparel. Based in Trout Lake, Wash., Woop!Wear operates its business in an area that offers optimal field testing for its alpaca active wear products.

MCEDD provided a $50,000 working capital loan in December 2012. Eisele used these funds to purchase fabric and manufacture products for inventory to sell.



Woop!Wear sells its products through its website www.woopwear.com, as well as through Amazon and annually at the Portland Sportsman Show. To learn more about Woop!Wear, you can call Eisele at 844-336-9667 or email info@woopwear.com.

The MCEDD Loan Program is available to entrepreneurs, start-up businesses and existing businesses doing business in the five county (Sherman, Hood River, Wasco, Klickitat and Skamania) Mid-Columbia Area.



This loan program is part of MCEDD’s efforts to strengthen and support the region’s economy. Contact Eric Nerdin at 541-296-2266 or eric@mcedd.org for more information on MCEDD’s Loan Program.