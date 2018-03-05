Rural advocate group will host leadership training

— HOOD RIVER — The Rural Development Initiatives is bringing its Rural Skill Builder leadership training to the Columbia Gorge.

The one-day training will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 7, at the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn, 1108 East Marina Way.

Trainers will hold sessions on emerging rural economies, bringing out the best in people at their worst, funding community work and systems leadership in rural communities. The training session will have an interactive wrap-up. Attendees can participate in community-based focus groups.

Rural Development Initiatives hopes the training gives rural leaders the tools to be leaders — to revitalize their community-building efforts and be savvy in complex situations. The training is $40 and includes lunch.



Those interested can register online at http://conta.cc/2o03bKY. Rural Development Initiatives is a non-profit based in Eugene. It is dedicated to supporting rural communities in the Pacific Northwest.

The Hood River training is sponsored by the Ford Institute for Community Building, Celilo Restaurant and Bar, and Copper West Properties. Learn more about the training and Rural Development Initiatives at www.rdiinc.org or call 541-684-9077.