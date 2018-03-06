DISH Net scam concerns local resident

Les Gardipee of Browns Creek Road, southwest of The Dalles, fielded a suspicious phone call Monday afternoon from someone claiming to represent DISH Networks and is concerned that other residents may end up getting scammed.

He said the phone rang about 3 p.m. and his wife, Mary, answered.

The woman on the other end of the line, who had badly broken English, informed Mary that there was going to be a disturbance in service and said she needed information about their account to make sure everything was in order.

She asked for the model number of the satellite dish serving the household, which Mary gave her. She then asked for their security code, at which time Mary challenged her.

“My wife asked the woman to tell her the received number and she hung up,” said Les.

He and Mary are concerned the next person called by the fraudster might fall for the scam.

They reported the incident to DISH and to Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Chronicle.

A DISH spokesperson, who would only identity himself as Mark, confirmed to a Chronicle reporter Monday that the Gardipees’ account could have been compromised if the scammer had been given their security code.

“DISH will never call you asking for that information,” he said. “You may be asked to provide that information when you contact DISH directly because we will want to verify that you are authorized to access the account, but we won’t initiate that call.”

He said people who receive questionable calls should hang up and call DISH’s main phone number at 800-333-3474.

“We’re trying to do our best to make sure our customers aren’t involved with fraudsters,” said Mark. He said people should never give out personal information over the phone.

People who receive these calls are asked to report them to the sheriff’s office at 541-506-2580 or The Dalles Police Department at 541-296-2613.