Hardwood heroes making strides this winter

On Feb. 24-25 in The Dalles, the second annual Columbia Gorge Basketball Academy Winter Classic had some encouraging results from local squads, as the CGBA sixth graders picked up their fourth tournament victory of the season and the newly-formed Big Sky All Stars, with players from Dufur and Sherman, claimed its first title.

Added to those performances, a sixth-through-eighth grade group from South Wasco County and both the CGBA seventh graders and eighth graders each turned in runner-up finishes.

“This was such a great tournament with good competition at all levels,” CGBA president and head coach Greg Cummings said. “We saw two days of good basketball being played. One thing I am especially happy about is the fact that we had three of our CGBA teams in the championship. You can definitely see great progress being made.”

Cummings coached the 10 sixth-grade players to a 4-0 record with an average margin of victory of 24.2 points.

The sixth graders, Brayden Parker, Nolan Donivan, Sam Shaver, J.J. Johnston, Calvin Floyd, Tristan Kuku, Andre Niko, Cooper Cummings, Henry Begay and Olsen Meanus, defeated Hood River and then Sandy twice to move into the finals, where they cruised past Hermiston by a 51-31 score.

“This team works hard. They just come in ready, whether it is practice or games, they are focused on outworking their opponent,” coach Cummings said. “When you have a group of boys with that mentality, it makes for some great results. I am excited about this team.”

Coached by Steven Begay, the co-operative team with athletes from Dufur and Sherman called Big Sky, went 4-0 overall, capping a tournament crown over the CGBA seventh graders, 40-37.

Led by Kole Martin, Henry Begay and Landon Ellis, Big Sky picked up three consecutive wins against Goldendale, Wash. (35-18), CGBA (38-30) and Barlow (38-23) for their finals berth.

The seventh graders, playing without Braden Schwartz and Styles DeLeon, lost their first game, 38-30, to Big Sky and then reeled off wins over Goldendale, Wash. (29-23), Sandy (46-19) and Hood River (31-6) to punch their finals ticket.

On the court for coaches Ken Brock and Phil Hukari were Kai Semlor, Sam Rogers, Osbaldo Lopez, Riley Brock, Jack Morgan, Fernando Ayala, Tyler vonSlomski and Manatu Crichton Tunai.

“We were without two starters and still made it to the championship game,” coach Brock said. “I thought this was the best they have looked all season. They dealt with this adversity, but played as a cohesive unit and didn’t make any excuses. They just had tenacity and energy on both sides of the court and almost won this thing, which I am proud of them for.”

Playing without Julie Hull, who was out with a broken hand, the South Wasco County girls posted a 2-2 record in tourney action, losing to Corbett in the championship for second place.

Of the eight players, Hailey Anderson and Holly Miles are the eighth-grade veterans, who teamed up with Kylie Iverson, Sadie McCoy, Anabel Udey, Espi Baca, Ella Smith and Charity Reckman during a 10-1 regular season with the only loss coming by one point against Condon.

Head coach Aimee Bell wants the players to keep working together over the next few years so they can make a run at a high school state championship one day.

“I think girls’ athletics in Maupin has a bright future,” Bell said. “We teach them the fundamentals of the game and they are all coachable, good kids who want to succeed in several sports, not just basketball. Once we get them to high school, they are going to be fun to watch.”

Cummings also coached the eighth graders, along with Deric Anthony, to a 3-1 record with a 40-23 decision over Hermiston, a 66-32 triumph over South Wasco County, and moved into the championship after blowing past Swish.com, 61-18, on second day action.

The eighth-grade boys’ team is loaded with top talent with the likes of Jameson Woodside, Chase Sam, Shane Floyd, William Hoover, Tristan Bass, Isaac Anthony, Rowan Simpson, Jaxon Pullen and Gabe Petroff in the mix.

“It was a good tournament for those guys, for sure,” coach Cummings said.

“We did some good things. They will be in high school next year, so I think it is important to challenge them to improve by playing against good teams in these tournaments.”

South Wasco County’s eighth grade boys flip-flopped wins in its first four matchups, until the third and fourth place game where they lost by a close 47-44 spread to Swish.com for a 2-3 record.

All five CGBA squads are slated to play this weekend in their last tournament with contests schedule to be played in White Salmon and Stevenson, Wash. and The Dalles and Hood River.

“I think it is important for all of those teams to finish the season strong at this next tournament,” coach Cummings said. “They have already impressed me. We want them to keep growing as players and come in next year with a momentum.”