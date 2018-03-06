For the Record for March 7, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday March 7, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

March 2, 7:59 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 12th and Dry Hollow streets. One driver was cited for unsafe passing on the right. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

March 3, 12:20 p.m. – Crew responded to Interstate 84 near exit 82 on a report of smoke in the area. No smoke or fire were observed in the area and no problem was found.

March 4, 3:46 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1300 block of West 1st Street on a report of a fire alarm activation. The alarm activation was due to a malfunction and no problem was found. The responsible party for the building advised they would come reset the alarm and crews could stand down.

March 4, 7:36 p.m. – Crew responded to the 900 block of Vey Way on a report of a fire alarm activation. No smoke or fire were observed from the community room where a pull station was used. Contact was made with a resident who advised her daughter accidentally pulled the alarm, which was reset by the apartment manager.

The agency also responded to two calls for emergency medical services on Friday, five on Saturday, and six on Sunday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A theft report was taken Friday morning from the 1500 block of East 9th Street after a caller reported her vehicle was stolen.

Police responded to the 500 block of Union Street Friday morning on a report of a parking complaint. The vehicle was towed as it was blocking the alley. A report was taken.

An abandoned vehicle report was taken Friday afternoon from East 13th and Shearer streets. The vehicle was towed.

Police responded to the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street Friday afternoon after an employee reported a female was observed stealing some merchandise. She was located with another male subject and the merchandise was returned to the store. Both were verbally trespassed from the store.

A hit and run report was taken Friday evening from the 1700 block of East 9th Street.

Billie Ryan Anthony Bowman, 36, Dallesport, was arrested early Saturday morning in the 700 block of Case Street and is accused of third-degree criminal mischief and three counts of first-degree criminal trespass.

Matthew Gordon Sorensen, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday afternoon in the 2200 block of West 14th Street and is accused of offensive littering.

Russell Boyd McCormack, 29, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday afternoon at the In-Lieu site and is accused of felon in possession of a weapon.

Police responded to the 3300 block of West 6th Street Saturday evening after state police dispatch reported a denied weapons purchase by a customer. A report was taken for felon in possession of a firearm and false swearing.

William Lee Wilson, 33, Eugene, was arrested early Sunday morning during a traffic stop near West 10th and Cherry Heights streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Police responded to the 400 block of East 8th Street Sunday morning after a caller dialed 911 and was screaming for help. Contact was made with the caller, who was involved in a dispute with her daughter over the daughter taking the vehicle. While calling 911, her daughter attempted to get the phone away from her and scratched her face. The daughter was cited for interference with a 911 call and released to family. A report was taken.

A criminal mischief report was taken Sunday afternoon from the 400 block of East Knoll Drive after a victim reported his vehicle was keyed.

A burglary report was taken Sunday afternoon from the 900 block of East 13th Street after a victim reported some equipment was stolen from her shop.

A dog bite report was taken Sunday evening from East 11th and H streets.

Justin Wayne Martin, 27, Condon, was arrested Sunday evening in the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way on a warrant for parole violation.

An agency assist report was taken early Monday morning from The Dalles Bridge after attempting to assist Klickitat County with a vehicle pursuit. The vehicle could not be overtaken and fled south on Highway 197.

Wasco County

An agency assist report was taken Friday afternoon after Klickitat County requested assistance from the search and rescue team to search for a missing female. Klickitat County advised they found the subject prior to a team forming and everything was ok.

Lawrence Fred Black, 40, The Dalles, was arrested Friday afternoon during a traffic stop in Dufur and is accused of driving while suspended.

A theft report was taken Friday evening from Mosier. No further information was made available.

Kayla Kristine Anderson, 21, The Dalles, was arrested early Saturday morning during a traffic stop at East 3rd and Liberty streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Deputy responded to the regional jail Saturday morning after staff reported two inmates getting involved in a physical altercation. A report was taken.

An agency assist report was taken Saturday evening from the 2700 block of Sevenmile High Road.

Oregon State Police

Dustin Michal Randall, 33, White Salmon, was arrested Friday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 65 and is accused of providing false information to a police officer.

A male driver was cited and released for driving while suspended Friday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 80. The vehicle was impounded.

Court Von Barker, 29, Hood River, was arrested early Saturday morning during a traffic stop at East 4th and Federal streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

An agency assist report was taken early Sunday morning after a trooper stopped a vehicle where the driver had violated his diversion status by consuming alcohol and marijuana earlier in the evening. The report will be forwarded to the district attorney.

Regional Jail

Lori Ann Giese, 48, Goldendale, was jailed Friday on a Sherman County court commitment for reckless driving.

Christopher Allen Lee, 56, The Dalles, was jailed Friday on a court commitment for driving while suspended.

Parole & Probation

Ryan Gail Mulvaney, 28, The Dalles, was arrested Friday morning in the community corrections office and is accused of three counts of probation violation.

Michael Gregory Jorgensen Walters, 24, The Dalles, was arrested Friday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of post-prison violations.