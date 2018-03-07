Barrier scores second place at Horn Rapids Local rider off to solid start in 30 and up division

Riding high off a solid 2017 campaign, Bill Barrier jumped up in class for the start of the Pacific Racing Organization Northwest Motocross Series and followed up a fifth-place outcome by posting a pair of top-3 finishes to capture second place overall this past Sunday at Horn Rapids Motocross Park in Richland, Wash.

In the 30-years and older Intermediate Division, Barrier missed out on Saturday’s first run, but hit the track for Sunday’s second heat against 14 other riders with third place in his first race and then he added a dominant victory on his second attempt for a two-run finish in second place.

With bad weather hampering extra practice time leading up to this event, Barrier said it felt good to get out on track under better conditions.

“Sunday was a good day, all-in-all,” Barrier said. “We got the Fun Country Motorsports bike working well. I wasn’t expecting the results that transpired since I haven’t ridden in four weeks, but we went out and gave it the best we could, and it turned out great. I am glad I made it through in one piece.”

Ryder and Cooper Barrier finished in the middle of the pack in their respective classifications, as Ryder, who entered in the 85cc Beginner’s Class with 25 other riders, wrecked during his second race.

In the 65cc Junior Class Division, Cooper had a decent outcome, while competing against 14 other participants.

In the season-opening event held on Feb. 10-11 in Woodland, Wash., Cooper scored third-place honors, and both Ryder and Bill put up fifth place.

After getting the bugs out in a season-opening event, Cooper is looking forward to a steady progression as the racing schedule heats up.

“Me and my brother and my friends, we all push each other,” Cooper said. “Sometimes when we go out practicing, we would do some races. It is not competition, it is more like having fun. We are all in this together and we want to do our best.”

Bill Barrier enjoys sharing a sport he loves with his wife Jorgi and his sons.

He knows bigger and better things are coming.

“I am extremely proud of them,” Bill said. “It takes a lot to do what we do. Not everybody can throw their leg over a motorcycle and go racing. It takes years of practice. Of course, everybody has room for improvement, but I am extremely proud.”

The Barrier clan has a month to prepare for Rounds three and four on April 14-15 at Horn Rapids in Richland, Wash.

On Thursday, April 19 is the season-opener of Thursday Night Motocross at Portland International Raceway.