Future Chef challenge at TDMS March 17

For the second year, young chefs will compete at The Dalles Middle School on Saturday, March 17, to win the title of Future Chef.

This year, six students in grades one through five will be preparing their favorite healthy Asian fusion recipe. The event, which is open to the public, will run from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the school, located at 1100 E. 12th St.

The Future Chefs National Challenge, sponsored by Sodexo, the foodservice provider for the school district, asks students to come up with original, healthy, tasty, kid-friendly recipes.

They are also evaluated on the ease of preparation, plate presentation, and the use of featured ingredients.

The goal of the event is to “get kids interested in cooking and eating healthy, and piquing their creativity a little bit,” Troy Vennewitz, nutrition services director for North Wasco County School District 21, said while explaining the debut of the event last year.

Student contestants are: Kaiden Lagroone, a fourth grader at Colonel Wright, who will prepare healthy Thai noodles; Liberty (Libby) Lavine, a fifth grader at Chenowith who will make stir fried noodles; Zoe Lavigne, a first grader at Dry Hollow who will make tofu teriyaki nachos; Addison Peacock, a fourth grader at Dry Hollow will make sesame chicken; Jackson Mason, a fourth grader at Dry Hollow, will make Asian lettuce wraps; and Kayla Grillone, a third grader at Dry Hollow will make Mija's Asian tacos.

This year’s judges are Kathy Ursprung, Dean McAllister and Aaron Bowman from the school board.

“Our grand prize winner will receive a FitBit, a ‘Saucy Pots’ complete cookware set, a stainless steel wok, Fuji film instamax mini 9 camera and some cutting mats, measuring cups, and hotpads,” said Vennewitz.

Students will arrive at the middle school at 10:30 a.m. and begin their kitchen prep at 11 a.m. At 12:15, the judging starts and the awards ceremony will be held at 1 p.m.