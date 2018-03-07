Letter to the Editor: Appalling action

To the editor:

I am appalled that our city council wastes time on things like last week’s open hearing to consider censuring city councilor Darcy Long-Curtis. They look like a bunch of fifth graders picking on the new kid. Or is this because she's not all sweet and smiley towards the Neanderthals on the council? You know what? In the real world, it doesn't matter if you like your co-worker. You have to work with them.

Pulling someone in for a mock trial, for doing something that many voters recognize is part of her job, is a complete waste of our tax dollars.

Stephen Pickering

The Dalles