Letter to the Editor: USA shame

To the editor:

I believe we are going to hell in a hand basket (and I don't believe in heaven or hell).

We (the USA) are the only country not actively working towards leaving our children a cleaner, better earth, constantly denying that we have been heating up this planet at a rapid rate for the last 150 or so years. All for the sake of money so the oil and gas corporations can squeeze every last drop of profit out of the earth.

We (the USA) are the only country allowing people to buy weapons of mass destruction, automatic weapons, let them walk into schools, and slaughter our children while they are supposed to be learning. All so the gun manufacturers can make money and profits.

We (the USA) make it harder and harder for our children to seek a higher education. The big banks get bailed out to the tune of billions of dollars, while Joe Blow misses a bank payment and has his or her house foreclosed on and is out on the street.

The interest rate for college loans is stacked against the students, while the big banks make massive amounts of money.

We ( the USA) seem to be in a perpetual war (17 years now) all for the sake of money. Each and every war from Vietnam till now is all about killing people and making money.

Not to mention two million people in jail (the land of the free), or black and brown people still not being able to get the same loan as a white person to own a home. The list goes on and on.

And we (the USA) barely raise our voices and make a stink. We should be ashamed of ourselves.

It’s time to ban assault weapons, NOW!

Stephen J Curley

Hood River