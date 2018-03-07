New high school planning meetings start tonight

The first of four community meetings to create a facilities plan for a new high school is set for Thursday, March 8, from 6-8 p.m. at the Fairfield Inn. Anyone from the public is invited to attend.

North Wasco County School District 21 plans to seek voter approval in November for bonding authority to levy up to $235 million over 50 years to replace or refurbish every school in the district.

In a series of similar community meetings last year, replacing the high school was the top priority.

The three other meetings will happen on Wednesday, March 21, Thursday, April 12, and Thursday, May 3. Each will run from 6-8 p.m. and be held in the conference room at the Fairfield Inn.

Those who are interested and can commit to being present for at least three of the four meetings are asked to contact Cindy Miller at millerc@nwasco.k12.or.us or call 541-506-3449 x. 1002.

The first meeting will include reviewing the guiding principles from the 2017 facilities plan and discussing planning and design.

That will include discussing site opportunities and limitations, reconciling the program with the budget and space allocation.

The facilities committee last year came away with an overarching plan to build safe, secure, healthy, maintainable, learner-centered facilities that also served as community resources and would be a source of community pride. The second meeting will look at conceptual building and site organization, which includes elements like administration, general education, arts, athletics, and career classes.

It will also look at site access requirements, including land use, buses, students, and visitors.

The third meeting focuses on prioritization and preferences, including how the building is organized and oriented, and what modifications or reconfigurations are needed based on budget. A preferred plan will be generated. At the final meeting, the final concept plan will be reviewed and compared with the site and space allocation, and with the guiding principles.

It will be submitted to the school district for review and comment.