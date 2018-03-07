For the Record for March 8, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday March 8, 2018

Accidents

Wasco County

A quad rollover resulted in the 72-year-old male driver being airlifted to a Portland hospital for treatment of injuries to his ribs and head on Tuesday.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

Firefighters responded Tuesday to one false alarm for a fire and nine medical emergencies.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

The hospital reported Tuesday morning that a patient who is on a mental health hold left the hospital. An officer found her and brought her back to the hospital.

A caller reported Tuesday morning a person she has a restraining order against followed her through town. Report taken.

A caller in the 800 block of Hostetler reported Tuesday afternoon seeing a woman break a window on a neighbor’s house. The homeowner told police the woman had her permission to break a window since keys were locked in house.

A caller in the 3000 block of Old Dufur Road reported Tuesday afternoon a youth was trying to make cats fight. An officer talked to the youth about his behavior.

A caller reported Tuesday afternoon a man was facedown in City Park. Medics found he was taking a nap.

A caller in the 2400 block of West 10th Street reported Tuesday afternoon his vehicle was struck in the last day or two. Information logged.

A caller in the 800 block of West 12th Street reported Tuesday afternoon a former employee was harassing her by phone and text. Information logged.

A caller in the 500 block of Cherry Heights reported Tuesday afternoon a man was acting erratic and confrontational, lunging at two employees and screaming. A second caller reported a man was getting undressed and started screaming at her.

Three other 911 calls were received, and one caller reported the man was wearing only a shirt and exposed himself at one point. The man was cited and released for second-degree disorderly conduct. He was taken to hospital to be seen by a mental health crisis team.

A caller from Wahtonka Community School reported Tuesday afternoon a trespassed student was back on campus. The student left before police arrived. Police told the student’s mother that her son will be arrested next time.

A caller in the 500 block of East Second reported Tuesday afternoon a young female wearing a top hat and Halloween like clothing seemed highly intoxicated, startled staff, and was asked to move along. The caller later reported the female was lying in the middle of the alley. Police picked up the female, who was very intoxicated, and took her to her home.

Wasco County

A Lockwood Street resident reported Wednesday that a motorhome had likely been dumped on her street. However, deputies located the owner, who said it had been left there while he was doing some work on his property and would be moved soon.

Four dogs were reported Wednesday to be neglected at a home in the 3800 of W. Eighth Street. The animals had matted fur and feces all over them and the reporting party said they were having a lot of puppies. Deputies did not find the conditions are grim as stated by the complainant but counselled the owner on giving them better treatment.

A resident in the 1800 block of W. 16th Street reported a verbal dispute with someone on his property taking photos. He said the subject had been trespassed before. Logged for info.

Numerous sheep and cows were reported loose along Cherry Heights and Browns Creek roads on Wednesday. Deputies found the owner on the scene rounding up the animals.

A wooden scrap cabinet door used to cover items on the porch of a Pinewood Mobile Manor home was reported stolen Wednesday.

Oregon State Police

Tooopers responded to a single vehicle crash Wednesday on High 26 west of Mitchell. The 78-year-old driver reportedly lost control of his vehicle on a patch of black ice while attempting to avoid a deer in the roadway. He collided with the north guardrail and caused about $700 of damage to his car. He was known to suffer from Alzheimer’s and an investigation is underway.

A vehicle traveling eastbound on West 10th Street in The Dalles hit a deer Wednesday in the roadway. The deer was euthanized.