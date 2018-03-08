CGCC introduces candidates for college president

Dr. Leanne Frost is one of four finalists in the search for a new president of Columbia Gorge Community College and will be introduced with two events at The Dalles Campus Thursday, March 8, 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. at The Dalles Campus Lecture Hall and on Friday, March 9, 8:30 a.m., at the Hood River Campus Commons.

Additional finalists will be introduced in the coming weeks:

• Sara Thompson Tweedy will be introduced with two events at The Dalles Campus Monday, March 12, 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. at The Dalles Campus Lecture Hall and on Tuesday, March13, 8:30 a.m., at the Hood River Campus Commons.

• Marta Cronin will be introduced with two events at The Dalles Campus Thursday, March 15, 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. at The Dalles Campus Lecture Hall and Friday, March16, 8:30 a.m., at the Hood River Campus Commons.

• Paul Jarrell will be introduced with two events at The Dalles Campus Monday, March 19, 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. at The Dalles Campus Lecture Hall and Tuesday, March 20, 8:30 a.m., at the Hood River Campus Commons.

The Dalles Campus lecture hall is located at 400 E. Scenic Drive, building 2, third floor. The Indian Creek campus is located at 1730 College Way, Hood River. Parking is free at both.

Dr. Leana Frost

Dr. Leana Frost is currently the director of the general studies division at Great Falls College, Montana State University (GFC MSU). GFC MSU is a small, public, rural comprehensive two-year college in North Central Montana offering on-campus and online general education transfer degrees, applied associate degrees and certificates, developmental education, and community lifelong learning opportunities.

Dr. Frost leads seven departments and their advisory boards, 16-19 full-time faculty, 55-65 adjunct instructors, two to three staff members, and approximately 600 students in general education for AA and AS degrees; workforce programs for certificates and applied associate degrees in business and accounting, and computer technologies; developmental coursework; dual enrollment courses; and transfer articulation agreements with multiple institutions.

She has a Doctorate in Education in Adult and Higher Education from Montana State University, two Master's in Education in both Interdisciplinary studies and reading from Montana State University in Billings, and a Bachelor's in Communications from Brigham Young University.

Her dissertation, published in 2017, is on the socializing influence of dual enrollment.

She has worked in higher education in the Montana State University system for 15 years, on both 4-year and 2-year campuses. Prior to that, she was a newspaper editor for a monthly business-to-business newspaper and a marketing director for an estate planning firm.

Although a college administrator now, she still teaches one reading or writing class each semester to stay in touch with the needs of students and faculty. Having grown up overseas, Dr. Frost is committed to fostering diversity and believes multiple perspectives and experiences add to the richness of a campus and community. She is married to Robert Frost — not the poet — and has two grown children. She enjoys reading, hiking, walking, yoga, playing board games, and sight-seeing.

Dr. Sara Thompson Tweedy

Dr. Sara Thompson Tweedy describes herself as “a staunch advocate of the community college mission of open access and committed to developing students who are workforce and transfer ready.”

She has dedicated her professional life to engaging students, supporting the professionals who serve them, and helping others realize their individual potential, according to a biography submitted to the college.

She has led successful innovations to provide relevant academic programs and support as well as holistic services to improve the success of students facing socio-economic marginalization. Her proudest accomplishments include multiple institutional projects that required wide representation and participation from campus constituencies.

Examples include: A strategic enrollment management planning and implementation process; the successful re-design of a Learning Commons to provide a single access point to vital student and academic support services; the integration of academic and student support, services, and programming to improve the student experience.

A student affair professional for most of her career in higher education, she has also held teaching roles in public and private institutions.

Tweedy has been honored with several meaningful awards: The Susan Hoffman Students First Award in 2017, The Gwen and C. Dale White Award in 2014 for her commitment to social justice advocacy, The Sullivan County Democrat’s Professional and Business Women of the Year Award in 2012, and The Henry Hallman Tweedy Award from her alma mater, Yale, for the student with the most promise for professional excellence in 2001.



She is married to Kristin Marcell and they have two children, Max and Rowan, a dog named Mr. Jones, and two cats named Etta and Theo.

Marta Yera Cronin

Marta Yera Cronin currently serves as vice president of academic Affairs at Indian River State College in Fort Pierce, Florida. Prior to that she served as their first dean of the school of education.

Her education includes a Bachelor of Science in French, and a Master of Science in education with a specialization in reading and a doctorate in curriculum and instruction. Her career in education began in K-12 classrooms where she taught for 11 years prior to becoming a faculty member at Indian River State College.

During her tenure, she has represented the institution on several national initiatives such as the AACC Pathways Projects, the Frontier Set and the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence. She has also secured over $15M in grants that have served to enhance the programs she oversees.

Cronin is a first-generation college student and first-generation American. She feels that these two aspects of her background have given her unique insights and greatly contributed to her success in education, especially given the growing diversity among school populations, both at the K-12 and post-secondary levels.

She is a board member of the Learning Alliance in Vero Beach, Florida. The alliance is an organization focused on improving literacy levels in elementary schools.

She is currently completing her tenure as president of the Florida chapter of the American Association for College of Teacher Education, a position she has held for two years.

Dr. Paul Jarrell

Dr. Paul Jarrell currently serves as executive vice president, educational programs, at Santa Barbara City College in Santa Barbara, Calif (SBCC). At SBCC, he provides leadership and oversight to all instructional and student services programs. In addition, he provides leadership to the office of institutional assessment, research and planning, and serves as the accreditation liaison officer for the district.

Prior to coming to (SBCC), Jarrell was an academic affairs administrator at Pasadena City College in Pasadena, Calif., serving as dean of science and mathematics, dean of business, engineering, and technology, and dean of instructional support.



Before moving into administration, he served as a long-term faculty member in the biological sciences at Pasadena City College, Cosumnes River College, Longwood College, and Southern Oregon University.



In his role as faculty, Jarrell led many curricular redesign projects and grant initiatives centered on increasing student success and retention through developing pathways, implementing project-based learning, and addressing non-cognitive impacts on student success. He has his bachelor’s degree in Biology from Ohio University and his Ph.D. in biology and quantitative genetics from the University of Oregon.

Dr. Jarrell is active in community engagement and economic and workforce development initiatives. He served as the founding director for the Los Angeles/Orange County Biotechnology Center. In collaboration with Pasadena City College, the Center functioned to provide a trained and trainable workforce pipeline for regional bioscience industries. He currently serves as a steering committee member and supervisor for the South Central Coast Regional Consortium, which is dedicated to forwarding career technical educational and workforce development as part of the Strong Workforce Program for the California Community Colleges.



Jarrell is a member of Cottage Health Research Advisory Board, Santa Barbara Police Department Chief’s Advisory Board, and is an active member of the SBCC Foundation Executive Board.

In his spare time, he enjoys spending time outdoors, relaxing with his family, working to improve his struggling golf game, and playing traditional Americana music on the fiddle.