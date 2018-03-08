DiGennaro shines at state

The Dalles swim team standout Lydia DiGennaro cut more than a second from her qualifying time with an impressive mark of 27.47 seconds for 13th place in the 50-yard freestyle event at the OSI Arena 11-14 state championship meet held on Feb. 22-25 at the Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis.

DiGennaro was the only local swimmer that qualified for state, with her qualifying time of 28.54 set earier this year in the 50-yard freestyle. With head coach Scott McKay, on right, by her side, DiGennaro has made solid strides toward becoming one of the up-and-coming athletes to grace her Riverhawk colors down the road.

The long-term goal of DiGennaro is that with her recent surge, to encourage all of her TDST teammates to hit their qualifying ‘A’ times, so they can all make a state run as a group.