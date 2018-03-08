For the Record for March 9, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday March 9, 2018

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A caller in the 1300 block of East Ninth Street reported Tuesday afternoon a woman stole her food stamp card. She requested phone contact, but could not be reached by an officer.

A caller reported Tuesday afternoon seeing a youth sitting in the grass by himself at the middle school who seemed distraught. Police found the youth was training for baseball and was tired from training.

A caller in the 1800 block of East 14th Street reported Tuesday afternoon a tire store came and took the tires off his vehicle, damaging it in the process. He was told it was a civil matter.

A caller in the 400 block of East Seventh Street reported Tuesday evening a man was sitting in the back seat of a vehicle with no shirt on, staring at people as they drive by. Police found the man in his sleeping bag.

A caller in the 800 block of West 11th Street reported Tuesday evening an occupied vehicle had been parked in front of her residence for several hours, and she hadn’t seen anyone get out. Police talked to the man, who said is friend was asking for a ride, but wouldn’t say where he was, so he was waiting for him by his house. He said he would move along.

A caller at 10th and Cherry Heights reported a vehicle was stopped in the middle of the intersection. Driver reported car stalled, and the key broke off when trying to start car. Vehicle was back on side of road, not blocking.

A caller in the 1500 block of East 13th Street reported Tuesday evening he was hit on the head with a beer bottle. Medics took over the call.

A caller in the 900 block of Heritage Loop reported late Tuesday a teen was found unconscious nearby. A youth told police that he learned from friends that the teen got sick and they took him to the church where he was later found.

Marcos Sergio Mora Silva, 20, The Dalles, was arrested late Tuesday in the 2400 block of West 10th Street and is accused of parole violation.

Ellen Renee. Petty, 21, The Dalles, was lodged at the regional jail on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Wasco County

Judith Fay Clingings, 55, Dufur, was transported and jailed Wednesday on a local warrant for probation violation.

Gilliam County

Anthony Aragon, 33, Portland, was transported and jailed Wednesday on a local warrant for second degree failure to appear.