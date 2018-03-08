Rolling their way to history

The Gorge Roller Girls Blood ‘N Gorge ‘B’ team is slated to take on the Air Raid Roller Girls in a Save Our Sports exhibition fundraiser at 6 p.m. this Saturday, March 10 at Trout Lake School.

The team partners directly with local schools around the Greater Columbia Gorge and holds a bout, donating half the proceeds from the event directly to their athletic programs.

Tickets can be purchased online through www.gorgerollergirls.org and are $8.50 for general admission, students can enter at a rate of $5.50 and children six-years old and under are free. All ages welcomed, and the facility is wheelchair accessible. Doors open at 5 p.m. and action starts at 6 p.m. with entrance fees of $9 for general admission and $6 for students at the door.

At the Big LeBOUTski Tournament on Feb. 17 in Ridgefield, Wash., the Gorge Roller Girls All Stars won their first tournament in program history and recently earned a spot on the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA) rankings at 178th overall.

This was GRG’s first tournament as a full Women’s Flat Track Derby Association team, as prior to that, GRG was an Apprentice League squad. There are more than 1,500 leagues in the world and each league has a number of teams.

GRG has broad community sponsorships, including long-time supporters, Double Mountain and Everybody’s Brewing, with the latest sponsor, Freebridge Brewing, hailing from The Dalles.

Freebridge live streams GRG’s bouts and even tapped a commemorative Black-N-Bruiseberry IPA, which will be re-released at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 24 during their next contest versus the Southern Oregon Roller Girls at The Dalles Readiness Center, located at 402 East Scenic Drive in The Dalles. Log on to the GRG website to score tickets, as this event is expected to sell out.