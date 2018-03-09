Guest column: ‘Groping in the illegitimate darkness of politics’

Politics divides. Love unites. I hear the words of Jesus in my ear declaring, “Hear O Israel, the Lord, our God, is one.” And if God is one then we are all one as well.

Yes, we are constantly dividing ourselves into primary groups based on political beliefs (philosophy), religious belief (theology), national identities (idolatry), and our abilities to work our way up the ladder of success (prosperity).

It all evolves from coveting things that are not essentially ours by Divine right — things that separate and provoke envy, like power, money, privileges and prestige.

What divides any people is the politics of power, the desire for diversity, the worship of traditions — and what unites us is either love, which comes from God, or the law.

Our laws are very clear as they are enumerated in the U.S. Constitution. And all politicians are bound by oath to obey and support these laws that restrict growth and expansion beyond what is allowable with a legal currency of gold and silver coin (described in Article 1, Section 10).

Before any of us begins to fix anything, we must first fix this issue of illegal fiat money that generates from a central bank and is regulated by interest rates rather than the gold and silver whose value, by law, is to be regulated by Congress (Article 1, Section 8, clause 5).

This would offer us a circulating currency that is not infinitely expandable, and therefore limits the powers of government and our ability to covet its powers and excesses.

According to Article 1, Section 8, clause 12: “No appropriation of money to raise and support armies shall be for a period longer than two years.”

But if you break this law and allow standing armies and the professionalization of the military, we are guaranteed a nation at war with every other nation and itself, because the fuel for the enmity is infinite.

“Do not be overcome with evil (war, strife, competition, coveting) but overcome evil with love (unity, love, and legal government operating under the law.)"

We need water for life. But unrestricted water becomes a flood, like the deluge in Genesis 6:13 where God says to Noah: “The end of all increase (flesh) is come before me, for the nation is filled with violence by it.”

And though fire warms our bones and cooks our food, left unrestricted, it becomes a devouring agent of mass destruction to our bodies, our homes, and our beloved environment.

Restrict the money supply and the excess stops. Obey the laws as outlined in our Constitution and we are no longer a nation groping in the illegitimate darkness of politics, which perpetually divides and ultimately conquers a once sacred and unified place.

— Peter Spiro is a retired schoolteacher from New York City who now makes his home in the Gorge.