Letter to the Editor: Service dog scrutiny

To the editor:

The rules on service/companion dogs need some serious looking into. I am disgusted to see people taking complete advantage of the real reason people depend on their service animals.

People are bringing their dogs into places or business that you know are not service animals. The other day, I was in Home Depot, which is turning into a kennel. Who cleans up the messes these dogs make? In another instance, a man was at a local store that not only sells merchandise but groceries. He had his pit bull riding in the shopping cart where people put the items they have purchased, including food stuffs.

There should be a way legitimate service dogs can be identified from pets.

I love dogs, but I don’t like what people are getting away with. Let’s respect our neighbors that legitimately need their service animals.

Sherry Bird

Tygh Valley