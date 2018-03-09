Looking Back on March 11, 2018

20 years ago – 1998

POLICE REPORTS — City police received a report of an assault in the 900 block of East Seventh Street on Tuesday afternoon. A few minutes later, the man who was named as the suspect in the first assault called from the 1200 block of G Street to report he too had been assaulted. One of the victims was taken to the hospital by ambulance for the treatment of a head injury. The incident is still under investigation.

The old grain elevators will come down and the city’s waterfront skyline will drastically change, due to a document signed Monday by The Dalles City Council. The council penned an agreement that will ultimately see the demolition of the World War II era grain elevators downtown.

MORO — Starting July 1, radio dispatch for Sherman County emergency services will be switched from Wasco County to Morrow County. The county court decided last Wednesday to make the switch because Sherman’s emergency services need continuous radio support, not just the call-out service Wasco County provides.

Drawdown of the John Day Dam reservoir to a natural river level will severely impact the Northwest’s high-voltage power transmission system, a new study finds. The cost of such a drawdown should include not only loss of electricity generated by the dam, but also the economic impact on transmission, according to a new report by the Northwest Power Council.

40 years ago – 1978

More than two years ago, eight engineers banded together with the intent of constructing a new plant to manufacture zirconium. They are very near the final decision on when and where the plant will go: Dallesport, Ogden, Utah or Waco, Texas. Sam Worcester, the project manager, unfolded part of the story at The Dalles Rotary Club on Friday.

Friday’s warm sunshine is a near-certain sign that spring is coming. That means it’s time to start thinking about those gardens and flower beds. Jay Woodruff, who works for the city parks department, says March and April are the months for applying fertilizer to flowers, as he was doing at the rose gardens at Sorosis Park Friday.

The first Senate vote on the Panama Canal treaty comes up next week. Neither proponents nor opponents have enough definite votes yet for their side to win. And the treaty is still being hotly debated across the nation.

60 years ago – 1958

Farmers whose lands would be watered by The Dalles Improvement District project need have no fear that the federal government will “take over” in event of failure to meet contract obligations, a group of orchardists was advised here last night.

Albert Elton of The Dalles, an experienced cat hunter, said today he could find no evidence that a cougar attacked 17-year-old Dean McWilliams, a Gresham high school student, on a snowy trail south of Rhododendron Sunday. “If there was a cougar in that vicinity he must have been a ghost,” Elton said in relating his observations during a visit he made to the area yesterday.

Helen Baker, guardian for Miss Janet Lee Baker, has filed a civil action suit against Wayne DeHart and David Galligan, asking $25,000 special damages in connection with a car wreck on the Columbia River highway west of here the night of Aug. 2, 1956. Miss Baker, according to the complaint filed in the county clerk’s office, was a passenger in a car driven by Galligan at the time of the one-car accident.

BELHAVEN, N.C. (UP) — Half of Belhaven’s police force engaged the other half in a brief fight Saturday. Witnesses said patrolman Bill Dodd tangled with off-duty officer Russel Williams at the scene of a fire. Dodd and Williams are the entire Belhaven police force.

80 years ago – 1938

VIENNA, March 11. (UP) — Chancellor Kurt Schuschnigg, under threat of an invasion by Germany, resigned tonight and postponed indefinitely Sunday’s plebiscite on Austrian independence, which stirred the ire of Adolf Hitler. “We yield to violence,” Schuschnigg proclaimed to the nation in a radio broadcast.

VIENNA, March 11. (UP) — It was reported tonight that motorized German troops had arrived in Charles Church square in Vienna under the personal command of Field Marshall Hermann Wilhelm Goering, Adolf Hitler’s right hand man. The report said Goering and Rudolph Hess, Hitler’s deputy leader of the nazi party, would speak from the square, which is in central Vienne, later tonight. Detachments of German troops were reported to have arrived at Hitler’s birthplace, Barunau, just across the border in upper Austria, and at Linz, east today.

Forty Wasco county residents were to be summoned for jury service at the county courthouse, Monday, March 21, at 9 a.m., following a request made today by District Attorney T. Leland Brown to Circuit Judge Fred W. Wilson. From the jurors will be selected a grand jury which will hear evidence in The Dalles’ tractor sabotage case. Brown, who returned yesterday afternoon from a Portland conference with other district attorneys in whose counties similar crimes are alleged to have been committed, said that an attempt will be made to hold local trials first.

The city today had under consideration a $60,000 blanket WPA street project, it was learned today.

A new slant was put on the county commissioner’s race today when Angus McLeod, republican incumbent of Dufur, filed notice of his intention to run for reelection.

100 years ago – 1918

PORTLAND, March 11. — Seventy-nine dollars and fifty cents per ton was bid for number 1 barley in the Merchants’ exchange, but there were no sales. Millers are offering $80 in the open market without getting a response. These are the highest figures known.

PETROGRAD, March 10. — The government is moving to Moscow as a first step in organization of resistance on all fronts, according to an official announcement today. It is believed it may be necessary for the bolsheviki government to fight Germany and Japan. The bolsheviki congress has discarded the name “social-democratic” and adopted the title of the “communist party,” as it does not wish to have any similarity to the German party of which Philip Scheidemann is the leader in the reichstag.

WITH THE BRITISH ARMIES AFIELD, March 11. — Superb weather continued along the British front today with air-fighting the most important activity.