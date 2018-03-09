For the Record for March 11, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Fire

Sunday March 11, 2018

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to five calls for emergency medical services on Wednesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Police responded to the high school Wednesday morning after staff reported a male student was in possession of marijuana. The suspect was cited for minor in possession of marijuana and released to school administration.

Clayton Shawn Sexton, 58, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 700 block of Court Street and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct.

A second-degree criminal mischief report was taken Wednesday evening from the 1300 block of East 14th Street after a victim reported his vehicle was keyed.

Cody Lee Brock, 19, The Dalles, was arrested early Thursday morning in the 1700 block of West 6th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear and a warrant for two counts of probation violation.

Wasco County

Christopher William Wallce, 33, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 200 block of East 3rd Street on a Coos County warrant for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Parole & Probation

Brian Scott Austin, 41, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of post-prison violations.