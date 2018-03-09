Three TD players gain spots on CRC list

While evaluating this past winter, The Dalles boys’ basketball coach Nathan Morris liked the progress his group showed.

From last year to this year, the offensive and defensive numbers improved, the team finished with a 10-13 overall record, nearly matching its win total of the previous two seasons combined, jumped from 52.8 points a game to 60.0, and the defense allowed 62.0 points a contest, compared to 66.2 in 2016-2017.

“I think we made some great strides this year as a team and as a program,” Morris said. “The injury and illness bug bit us bad down the stretch when we were forced to have a different starting lineup for each of our final five games.”

The Riverhawks also had an increase in all-Columbia River Conference winners, from two to three, as Dakota Murr chalked up his third straight first-team award and teammates Jacob Hernandez and Josh Nisbet secured second-team honors.

In his nine league contests, Murr averaged 17.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game, eclipsing double figures in all but one game.

The senior, who finished with 1,362 points, hit for 20 points or more three times in league action, totaled 28 points to lead the Hawks to a 91-85 victory against Hermiston on Feb. 2, and notched 27 in his final game at Hood River Valley, a 64-53 setback on Feb. 20.

“Dakota culminated a great career for us with his third straight first-team all-league selection,” Morris said. “He really turned into a leader for us this year and improved his defense significantly. He will be missed.”

With Murr’s point total taking a slight dip, Nisbet and Hernandez developed into viable offensive weapons for a Riverhawk squad that racked up 61 points or more in 12 games.

Nisbet scored 20 points or more twice, going for 22 against Hermiston and 20 versus Hood River Valley, and the junior guard added a pair of 17-point efforts, ending up with an average of 17.2 points per game on 46 percent from 3-point territory in nine league tilts.

With Murr graduating, Nisbet will play an even bigger role for the Riverhawks next season.

“Josh has always changed the game with his speed,” Morris said. “This year, he turned into a great shooter and finisher as well. He is one of the quickest players I have seen at the high school level and I think he is going to have a great senior year.”

Murr and Nisbet have the potential to put up points in bunches, so getting a third option was important for Morris and his coaching staff.

With an increase of playing time in crucial moments, Hernandez rose to the occasion with 18 points or more in five league contests, until a wrist injury cut short his season.

The 6’1” sophomore tallied 19 points against Hood River Valley and Hermiston this season and posted double figures in every league game he played, finishing with 16 points a game on 40 percent from the 3-point line.

“Jacob exceeded our expectations as a sophomore,” Morris said. “He put up great numbers even though he played three games with an undiagnosed fracture to his wrist. Jacob puts in a ton of time on his own working to improve his game and I have no doubt he will be an even better player next year, maybe even a dominant player.”

The Dalles loses Javier Hernandez, Jonathan Knotts, Henry Lee and Murr, but Morris has a solid returning core of Oscar Fernandez, Nisbet, Jacob Hernandez, Jack Bonham, Dalles Seufalemua back for another run in 2018-2019.

To take the next step at a state level, Morris said his players need to improve their strength and athleticism, so weight room repetitions are critical.

“The kids were able to see how small the gap is between success and failure, as we lost eight games by two possessions or less,” Morris said. “A rebound here and a steal there made all the difference. If we make those plays and execute down the stretch, then all of a sudden, we are an 18-win team playing in the tournament instead of a 10-win team sitting at home. I think this season will be a great motivating factor for our returning players to put in the necessary work to take the next step.”